Bharti Enterprises Pledges Rs 100 Crore to Help Government Fight Against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Bharti Enterprises on Sunday pledged Rs 100 crore to help the Central government fight against the COVID-19. "To support government efforts, Bharti Enterprises has pledged a sum of over Rs. 100 crore for India's fight against COVID-19," Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said in a letter.In the letter, he also assured its customers of uninterrupted mobile and broadband services and said that it is working relentlessly on it."We have been working relentlessly to ensure uninterrupted mobile and broadband services for all our Retail and Enterprise customers. Our network operating centres and data centres are totally operational to ensure smooth functioning of the network," Vittal said.He recommended its customers to opt their digital medium to recharge or for any other payments."We highly recommend that you stay safe and use our digital medium to recharge. You can also help, do your bit, and recharge for those around you, who do not have access to a digital channel. You can recharge at www.airtel.in or through the Airtel Thanks app," he said.He further said: "We have strengthened our IVR, which can now address 98 per cent of all your concerns. In case the IVR can't resolve it, we have enabled functionality that allows you to create a ticket on the IVR itself." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)