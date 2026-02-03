Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Amid the much hype around 'Dhurandhar 2', the makers have unveiled the first poster of the highly anticipated film, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.

The striking poster features Ranveer Singh in a dramatically transformed look from the first film. Dressed in a black trench coat, with loose hair set against a blazing red backdrop, the actor appears menacing and explosive, hinting at a far more ruthless and action-packed sequel.

Also Read | OTT Releases This Week: 'The Raja Saab', 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2?, 'The Lincoln Lawyer 4' and More on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar.

Announcing the teaser release timings, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUR_DHhCJLN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Also Read | Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish Protest ICE at 2026 Grammys as President Donald Trump Attacks Trevor Noah.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' is currently regarded as the biggest hit, achieving cult status. It has rewritten box office history by surpassing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

With 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the makers aim to expand the franchise into a larger and more formidable cinematic universe, promising fiercer action and heightened drama.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is a high-octane spy-action thriller written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios, this B62 Studios production is gearing up for a cinematic storm from March 19, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)