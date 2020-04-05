Bhopal COVID-19 Count Rises by 23 in a Single Day, Reaches 40

Bhopal, Apr 5 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 patients rose to 40 in Bhopal after 23 people, including 12 members of the Tablighi Jamaat, tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday, health officials said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Sudhir Kumar Deharia said there is no case of community transmission of the virus so far, and the 23 who tested positive on Sunday are either from the health department or are part of the Tablighi Jamaat.

A state public relations department official said the 12 either attended theT ablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month or came in contact with those who did.

A journalist and his daughter were discharged in Bhopal on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the district administration has declared stricter lockdown in Bhopal from Sunday midnight, with an order allowing only one person to go out to buy from medical stores and milk shops.

It also ordered closure of all other type of shops, including ones selling grocery.

