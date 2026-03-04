Mumbai, March 4: Nothing is scheduled to officially unveil its latest A-series smartphone, the Nothing Phone 4a, during a global launch event on March 5, 2026. This upcoming device marks a strategic shift for the London-based technology firm, as it moves its affordable line-up into a more premium segment to accommodate rising component costs and advanced hardware integrations.

The launch is set to introduce a redesigned aesthetic that builds upon the brand’s signature transparent identity. While the core design philosophy remains, teasers have confirmed the debut of a new "Glyph Bar" at the back, featuring nine individually controllable mini-LEDs that are reportedly 40% brighter than those found on previous models. Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing 4a Pro Launch on March 5, 2026; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

Nothing Phone 4a Price in India (Expected)

The Nothing Phone 4a is anticipated to carry a higher price tag than its predecessor, the Phone 3a. According to prominent industry leaks, the base model featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is expected to start at INR 31,999. This represents a significant increase, which analysts attribute to the global surge in memory prices and the inclusion of more sophisticated camera hardware.

Higher-end configurations, including 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, are also expected to be available, though their specific pricing remains unconfirmed. In the European market, the device is rumoured to start at approximately EUR 389. The handset will be available in four distinct colour options, including White, Black, Blue, and a new Pink variant.

Nothing Phone 4a Performance and Advanced Display Features

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 4a is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. This 4nm processor is expected to deliver a generational leap in performance and efficiency, supported by Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16. The company has also committed to providing three years of major Android updates and six years of security patches.

The device will likely sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. This screen is expected to be a significant highlight, offering a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and HDR10+ support, protected by Panda Glass. The flat-edge design and curved corners are maintained, while the "Essential Key" has been repositioned for better ergonomics.

Nothing Phone 4a Upgraded Camera and Battery Life

For the first time in the base A-series, Nothing is reportedly including a periscope-style telephoto lens. The triple rear camera setup is expected to consist of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto lens offering up to 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. A 32-megapixel front-facing camera will handle selfies and video calls. Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro India Price Leaked Ahead of March 5 Launch; Check Expected Specifications and Features

Powering the device is a substantial 5,400mAh battery, a notable increase from previous generations. It is expected to support 50W wired fast charging, which could potentially charge the phone to 100% in under an hour. Following the March 5 announcement, the Phone 4a will be available in India via Flipkart, with a special retail "drop" event planned for Bengaluru on March 7.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadget360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

