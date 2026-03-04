NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited (USGI), a leading general insurance provider in India, has announced a new green initiative aligned with its ESG strategy and commitment to the environmental sustainability. Under this initiative, the company will plant a tree for every new motor insurance policy sold for Hybrid cars and Electric cars from authorized Toyota dealers through Toyota Tsusho Insurance Broker India Pvt Ltd effective since 1st April 2025.

Also Read | BTS Announces 'ARIRANG' Netflix Trailer Release for Tomorrow; Members Celebrate With Goofy 'Butter' Dance Video (Watch Video).

With the Indian mobility sector gradually shifting towards cleaner and more sustainable options, USGI aims to promote environmentally responsible choices among its customers while also making a significant contribution to environmental renewal. One tree will be planted for every eligible policy issued under this initiative.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Sharad Mathur, Managing Director & CEO, Universal Sompo, said, "For us, insurance is not just about securing assets, but also safeguarding the world we live in. Through this initiative, we are not only acknowledging and rewarding our customers for choosing hybrid and electric vehicles but also working towards protecting our environment. By planting a tree for every eligible policy, we are building a collective heritage of sustainability with our customers and partners."

Also Read | Sajid Khan Mistaken Identity Case: Bombay High Court Orders Exhumation of Muslim Man Buried in Hindu Cremation Ground, Says 'Right to Dignity Extends After Death'.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Takayuki Ueda, Managing Director, CEO of Toyota Tsusho Insurance Broker India Pvt Ltd, said, "Our collaboration with Universal Sompo General Insurance represents a shared vision where business growth and environmental stewardship go hand in hand. By awarding tree-planting certificates to our motor insurance customers, we are transforming a standard policy purchase into a meaningful contribution toward a greener planet."

The program will be implemented in partnership with Grow-Trees. Trees will be planted and marked digitally, and every policyholder will receive a joint digital plantation certificate as recognition of their contribution. The certificates will be dispatched to Universal Sompo for final delivery to the customers.

USGI extended an invitation to Toyota hybrid and electric vehicle owners to be part of their sustainability journey and make a positive difference in the environment i.e, one policy and one tree at a time.

About Universal Sompo General InsuranceUniversal Sompo is a joint venture of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investments, and a global insurer SOMPO. The company is headquartered in Mumbai and has 142 offices nationwide, with representation through its digitally enabled employees across over 300 cities. It has a strong distribution network of agents, point of salespersons, bank branches, automobile dealers, brokers, common service centres, and digital platforms/ e-commerce players. The company offers 181 IRDAI-approved products, and 2049 add-on covers, ranging from motor, accident & health, home insurance, shopkeepers' packages, crop and other non-life packages for SMEs, fire, marine, engineering, employee benefits, project insurance, liability, and other special products for Corporates. Microinsurance covers the rural segment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)