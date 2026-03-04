A smartphone shop in Meulaboh city of Indonesia's Aceh province has become the center of public attention following a late-night "raid" by local residents during the early hours of Friday, February 27, 2026. The incident, involving a female employee and the store owner, occurred during the holy month of Ramadan, sparking widespread discussion across Indonesian social media platforms. Online searches for terms like "Dea store Meulaboh viral video", "dea store viral video", "video dea store viral" and "video viral dea store" have peaked following the "raid".

The incident took place at a business referred to online as "Dea Store", located on Jalan Teuku Umar in Gampong Panggong. Local residents, led by village youth, had reportedly grown suspicious of the shop’s activities after noticing that the female employee remained inside long after closing hours.

According to Dani, a representative of the local traditional village council (Tuha Peut), the situation escalated when the mobile shop owner - a 40-year-old man from outside West Aceh - was seen entering the premises late at night. "The shop was already closed, but the woman had not gone home. Then the boss entered the store, which made the local youths suspicious," Dani told local reporters.

Concerned by potential violations of local moral codes, residents approached the shop shortly before the time of Imsak (Sehri or the start of the daily Ramadan fast). Upon entering the darkened and shuttered building, they found the two individuals inside a single room.

While initial reports on social media suggested more explicit circumstances, village officials clarified that there was no physical evidence of an illicit act having already occurred. However, during questioning by residents, it was alleged that the pair had engaged in discussions regarding prohibited conduct.

Identity of the Involved Parties

The female employee involved has been identified as a 20-year-old woman who recently moved to Meulaboh from Medan, North Sumatra. Following the raid, her identity and the name of the store became "viral" keywords on platforms like TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), as netizens searched for more information regarding the confrontation.

Hoax 'DEA Store Video' Goes Viral

As Aceh is a province that operates under Sharia law, the matter was promptly handed over to the Wilayatul Hisbah (Islamic Sharia Police) of West Aceh for further investigation. The authorities are currently examining whether the actions of the shop owner and the employee constitute a violation of local ordinances regarding khalwat (seclusion between unrelated members of the opposite sex).

As the controversy grows, clickbait links claiming to show 'full footage' of the Dea Store incident are circulating on social media. Users are cautioned that these links are fraudulent and often serve as fronts for phishing. Clicking them may expose your device to malware or allow cybercriminals to steal confidential information.

Local community leaders have also urged the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified videos or hoax content related to the incident, emphasising that the case is being handled through the proper legal and traditional channels.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Netral News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).