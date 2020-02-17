Bhuj Hostel Case: Trustee of Girls College Commits to Abolish Practice, Says NCW

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW), which had took suo moto cognisance of the incident at a college in Gujarat's Kutch where girls were made to remove their underwear to check whether or not they were menstruating on Monday said that the trustee of the Institute will give a written commitment to abolish such a discriminatory practice.Dr Rajul L. Desai, Member, NCW called for a meeting with Range IG on the incident. Also present were District Collector, Superintendent of Police and other District Level Officers.After the meeting, the NCW issued a statement which said: "The trustee of the Shahajanand Girls Institute, Bhuj will give in writing to NCW and media on abolishing of such a practice of discriminating girls during their menstruation at the hostel."The women's body said that an FIR has also been filed against four women, who have been held responsible for the bizarre strip- test practice.On Friday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had taken cognisance of a media report of the February 14 incident in which 68 girls at the hostel of the Sahjanand Girls Institute were forced to undergo a 'strip' test to check if they were menstruating.On Sunday, a committee formed by NCW met with the institute administration and the girls of the hostel, who were forced to undergo the strip test. (ANI)

