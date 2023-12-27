Couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been making news in Bigg Boss 17. Be it their fights or their game plan, everything has come to notice. However, this time, it's none of that, as a video of the two getting intimate in the show has gone viral on social media, leaving many angry. Bigg Boss 17: Did Vicky Jain Nearly Slap Wife Ankita Lokhande During an Argument? (Watch Video).

In a 24x7 live show, the couple were seen getting close under the blanket, which is shared by the gossip X page @BiggBoss_Tak. The video, which is from the “Dum” room where the couple are located, was captioned: "Ye Vicky bhaiya aur Ankita kya kar rahe hai family show me.”

Check Out This Post on X:

Ye Vicky Bhaiya aur Ankita kya kar rahe hai family show me😳pic.twitter.com/sSo1tz39dm — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 25, 2023

However, this has led to different views in the section. One said: “They've broken the rule. Evict them.” “They are breaking rules,” said another. A user demanded to not use personal videos for likes. Bigg Boss 17 Gets an Extension; Grand Finale of Salman Khan's Show to Take Place in February 2024 – Reports.

An angry user said: “Have some shame. Circulating such things for likes is shame. Everyone can see it’s just a cuddle. She always sleeps cuddling. She even said in interview once that’s she never sleeps in her side she always goes and cuddles.”

