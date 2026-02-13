South Korean singer and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant AOORA is making headlines once again for his unique fusion of K-pop and Indian devotional music. His latest track, "Shiva Shivam", has gone viral for blending high-energy Electronic Dance Music (EDM) with the powerful Sanskrit chants of the Shiva Tandava Stotram. Mahashivratri 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat and Nishita Kaal Puja Timings.

The song, released ahead of the 2026 Maha Shivratri festival, marks another milestone in the singer’s journey to becoming a cultural bridge between Seoul and Mumbai.

AOORA Drops Maha Shivratri Song ‘Shiva Shivam’

AOORA’s latest release, "Shiva Shivam (Tandava)," is a trance-inspired reimagining of traditional mantras. Produced in collaboration with longtime partner FRIDAYYY, the track features the singer reciting complex Sanskrit verses, such as those from the Shiva Tandava Stotram, set against a backdrop of modern synths and driving beats.

‘Shiva Shivam’ Poster

To celebrate the launch, the singer held a private screening in Mumbai attended by fellow Bigg Boss alum Mannara Chopra and several other Indian influencers. Fans have dubbed the genre "K-Bhakti," praising the artist for his precise pronunciation and his attempt to present Hindu mythology as a universal symbol of energy.

Watch the Official Music Video of ‘Shiva Shivam’:

Who is AOORA?

Park Min-jun, professionally known as AOORA, is a 40-year-old South Korean rapper, singer, and songwriter. While most K-pop idols focus on the Western or East Asian markets, AOORA has carved out a niche as the first "K-Desi" star.

Our Very Own Desi K-Pop Artiste

He gained nationwide fame in India as a wild-card contestant on Bigg Boss 17 in late 2023. Although he finished in 10th place, his endearing personality and "Kimchi-Dosa" philosophy won him a massive Indian following. He has since made Mumbai his second home, even renting an apartment in the city to focus on his Indian career.

From Boy Bands to Solo Stardom

AOORA’s musical journey began long before his Indian debut, rooted in the competitive landscape of the South Korean music industry. He first entered the scene as a solo artist in 2009 under the name GN. However, he achieved broader recognition in 2011 when he debuted as a member of the K-pop boy group AA (Double A). During his time with the group, he distinguished himself not only as a performer but as a primary composer and producer, showcasing a technical depth that would later define his independent work.

After leaving the group in 2016 to pursue a solo career, AOORA began experimenting with bold, avant-garde concepts that often pushed the boundaries of traditional K-pop. His transition toward the Indian market was sparked by a genuine fascination with Bollywood, specifically the song "Cham Cham", which inspired him to start creating K-pop renditions of Indian hits. His viral cover of "Jimmy Jimmy" eventually caught the attention of major Indian labels like Saregama, facilitating his move from a standard K-pop idol to a cross-cultural pioneer.

AOORA x Mannara Chopra

Social Media Presence

With millions of followers across Instagram and YouTube, AOORA’s digital strategy relies on "social-first" content. He frequently collaborates with Indian creators to recreate iconic Bollywood scenes, most recently a viral recreation of Jab We Met with Mannara Chopra. Aoora Expresses Desire To Work With Music Composer Pritam; K-Pop Star Drops Major Hint About His Upcoming Korean-Tamil Song (Watch Video).

His ability to blend Korean aesthetics with Indian regional traditions, having released songs in Tamil, Assamese, and Malayalam, has made him a favourite for brands looking to tap into Gen Z’s obsession with both Hallyu (the Korean Wave) and homegrown Indian culture.

