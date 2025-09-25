New Delhi, September 25: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the INDIA bloc has released a 10-point resolution for the Extremely Backward Class (EBC), promising measures such as a new law against atrocities on their community, higher reservation in local bodies, and special benefits in education, housing, and government contracts if the bloc comes to power in Bihar. At the 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp' event in Patna, Rahul Gandhi assured that the INDIA bloc would carry out all ten commitments if it formed the government in Bihar.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that the INDI alliance has pledged to enact an 'Extremely Backward Atrocity Prevention Act', raise reservations for EBCs in local bodies, and scrap the 'Not Found Suitable' rule, as part of its 10-point resolution for the community. PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Centre Committed to Building Railway Network in Bihar’ Ahead of State Assembly Elections 2025.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, "Honorable leaders of the Grand Alliance have released the Extremely Backward Justice Resolution Letter: The 'Extremely Backward Atrocity Prevention Act' will be passed. The current 20% reservation for the Extremely Backward Class in panchayats and urban local bodies will be increased to 30%. To increase the 50% reservation limit in proportion to the population, the law passed by the legislature will be sent to the Central Government for inclusion in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. The concept of "Not Found Suitable" (NFS) in the selection process for appointments will be declared illegal. All matters related to under- or over-inclusion in the list of the Extremely Backward Class will be addressed by forming a committee."

The resolution also promises land for homeless families from the Extremely Backward, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes, more reservations in education and government contracts, and a new authority to regulate caste-based quotas. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Convenes 1st Working Committee Meet in Patna Since Independence, Sparks Political Storm.

INDIA Bloc Releases 10-Point Resolution Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections

"All homeless individuals from the Extremely Backward, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes will be provided 3 decimals of residential land in urban areas and 5 decimals in rural areas. Under the 'Right to Education Act' (2010) passed by the UPA government, half of the seats reserved for admission in private schools will be designated for children from the Extremely Backward, Backward Castes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes. A provision of 50% reservation will be made for the Extremely Backward, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Castes in government contracts/supply works up to 25 crore rupees. Reservation will be implemented for admissions in all private educational institutions in the state under Article 15(5) of the Constitution. A high-powered Reservation Regulatory Authority will be established to oversee reservations, and any changes to the reservation list of castes will only be possible with the approval of the legislature," the post read.

