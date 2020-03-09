BJP Cries Foul Play over Jagannath Temple Funds in Yes Bank, Seeks ED Probe

Bhubaneswar, Mar 9 (PTI) The Odisha BJP on Monday alleged a conspiracy behind the deposits of Rs 545 crore of the Shree Jagannath Temple in capital-starved Yes Bank and demanded a probe into it by the Enforcement Directorate.

Senior BJP leader Bijay Mohapatra also claimed the involvement of some members of the Jagannath Temple Managing Committee and two government officials in depositing the funds in the private bank.

The ruling BJD, however, rubbished the allegations and said the saffron party was misleading the people.

The Odisha government had on Sunday sought the Centre's intervention for release of the funds in the interest of devotees.

"Though the Accountant General in a report in 2015 had indicated gross irregularities in Jagannath Temple funds, the state government kept mum over the matter," Mohapatra told reporters here.

"Instead of writing a letter to the Union finance minister, the state government should move the Enforcement Directorate. An ED probe into the matter will reveal the details of the conspiracy," he said.

BJP state general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan had on Sunday held the state government responsible for pushing the temple's funds into uncertainty.

Reacting to the charges, BJD spokesperson and the party's Rajya Sabha nominee Subhas Singh said: "The BJP leaders are trying to mislead people over the matter. It is an old habit of Mohapatra to politicise issues related to the Lord Jagannath Temple.

"When the Union finance minister and the RBI say that depositors money is safe in Yes Bank, why are the state BJP leaders misleading people."

He also said if Mohaptra and Harichandan's statements are true, the central bank and the finance minister's assurance is untrue.

"Let the BJP leaders find out who is telling lies," Singh said.

Earlier, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra had demanded a statement from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the matter.

Patnaik has not yet spoken on the issue.

