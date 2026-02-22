Ambedkar Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): A car caught fire and was completely gutted in the Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place on National Highway 216A near Madiki village in the Alamuru mandal.

According to the police, the incident occurred due to a technical fault in the vehicle. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the mishap.

The vehicle was being driven by Kusume Chiranjeevi. He was travelling from Kothapeta to Rajamahendravaram railway station to pick up the car owner when the incident took place.

While driving near Madiki on NH-216A, locals alerted the driver after noticing thick smoke emanating from the rear side of the vehicle. Acting swiftly, Chiranjeevi pulled over the car to the roadside and stepped out. Within moments, flames engulfed the vehicle, reducing it to ashes.

On receiving information, local Sub-Inspector Naresh and fire department personnel rushed to the spot. With the help of the police and local residents, the flames were brought under control.

The incident caused heavy traffic congestion on the highway for some time. Police and highway authorities worked together to regulate traffic and clear the road.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

