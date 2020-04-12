BJP Good Governance Cell Feeds Needy Amid Lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The BJP Good Governance Cell is distributing food among the needy people amid lockdown in the national capital to ensure that no one starves."We prepare food and take it to Shahdara's Lal Bagh are and Yamuna Khadar areas where most of the sculptors live. We provide food to them. We are also providing food to the students who live in hostels," said Virendra Sachdeva, Member of BJP Good Governance Cell."The food is distributed with the help of police personnel, Sewa Bharti, ABVP and other social organisations. We have identified some houses where elderly people live alone as their children are not in the country. So, we also provide them with meals for two times," he told ANI.The kitchen prepares around 1,500 to 2,000 food packets for the distribution every day and we keep on changing the menu so that the people like the food, added Sachdeva. (ANI)

