Karachi, Jul 3 (PTI) Senior officials of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said they are yet to receive clearance from the government to take part in two major hockey events in India this year.

An Indian sports ministry source said on Thursday that Pakistan's hockey teams will not be stopped from competing in next month's Asia Cup and the subsequent Junior World Cup in India, as any move to block them from multilateral competitions would violate the Olympic Charter.

Also Read | Shubman Gill Records: Here's List of Achievements of Team India Test Captain During His Record-Breaking 269-Run Knock in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Rajgir, Bihar from August 27 to September 7, while the Junior World Cup will take place in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.

PHF Secretary General Rana Mujahid said they had sent an official inquiry to the PSB seeking clearance to send teams to India.

Also Read | Who is Diogo Jota? Here’s All You Need To Know About Portugal and Liverpool Star Footballer Who Died in Car Accident.

“But the PSB has forwarded the official query to the concerned Ministries and they are yet to respond,” he said.

PSB spokesperson Khurrum Shahzad also clarified: “Participation as of now remains unconfirmed until the government conveys its policy on sending sports teams to India for any event,”

Shahzad confirmed that the PSB had received the PHF request and forwarded it to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, which in turn sent it to the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a final decision, which is still awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)