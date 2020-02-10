BJP Issues a Show-cause Notice to UP Cabinet Minister Raghuraj Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show-cause notice to its leader Raghuraj Singh for "indulging in activities which violate the policies of the party, and issuing indecent statements".Raghuraj Singh, who holds a cabinet rank post in the Uttar Pradesh government, stoked a controversy after he demanded that the Centre and the state government should impose a ban on 'burqa'."I demand the state and the central governments to ban the burqa, as terrorists use the burqa to enter the country. Likewise, in Shaheen Bagh these days most of those wearing burqa are misusing it. Therefore, its usage should be stopped," Singh, who holds a cabinet rank post in the UP government, told ANI here."The burqa is banned in Sri Lanka, China, Japan and America along with many other non-Muslim countries. To end terrorism, burqa must be banned," the senior BJP leader had said.Not new to controversies, Singh had earlier on January 30 said that "anti-nationals" will be given 'kutte ki maut' (killed mercilessly) and went on to say that the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) can be renamed as 'Hindustan University'. (ANI)

