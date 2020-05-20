Boat Sinks After Hitting Rock, Six Fishermen Rescued

Mangaluru, May 20 (PTI) Six fishermen on board a fishing boat that sank in the sea six km off Malpe coast in Udupi district, were rescued by crew of other boats Tuesday night, coastal police sources said.

The fishing boat, Sri Swarnaraj, hit a rock after its steering broke in the mid-sea and capsized.

The fishermen, who left the Malpe port on May 14, were returning with the catch after deep-sea fishing, the sources said.

All the six on board were rescued by other fishermen.

A case has been registered in this regard at the Malpe coastal police station, sources said.

