Boeing Announces Voluntary Layoff Plan

New York, Apr 2 (AFP) Boeing unveiled a voluntary worker layoff program Thursday, telling employees that it hoped to avoid "other workforce actions" as the aviation industry reels from the coronavirus crisis.

The initiative, announced by Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun, that such belt-tightening was needed amid the hit to the industry caused by the pandemic.

He said "it's important that we start adjusting to our new reality now." (AFP)

