BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Friday criticised Allu Arjun's arrest, calling it "unwarranted and inappropriate" to treat the actor as a "common criminal". Telugu Actor Allu Arjun Detained by Police over Woman's Death During 'Pushpa 2' Screening.

Taking a dig at the Congress government, Rao called the arrest of National Award-winning actor, a peak display of the rulers' insecurity.

Hyderabad Police Detain Allu Arjun

After actor #AlluArjun's arrest, the MoS Home issues a statement @bandisanjay_bjp tweets, "National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun, lifted straight from his bedroom without even being given time to change, is a disgraceful act of mismanagement and disrespect...."… pic.twitter.com/uErIh4hmzW — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 13, 2024

"I totally sympathise with the victims of the stampede but who failed really? Treating Allu Arjun garu as a common criminal is uncalled for, especially for something he isn't directly responsible," Rao said on social media platform 'X'. Rao emphasised the need for "respect" and "dignified conduct", while condemning the government's alleged high-handed behaviour. Allu Arjun To Face Legal Action After Tragic Stampede at ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Premiere – Reports.

The city police arrested Allu Arjun in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his latest film, Pushpa 2, official sources said.