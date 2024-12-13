Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun was on Friday detained by the police in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his latest flick Pushpa 2: The Rise. Allu Arjun To Face Legal Action After Tragic Stampede at ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Premiere – Reports.

TV visuals showed the actor being taken in a police vehicle, amid tight security. Allu Arjun in Legal Trouble: Hyderabad Police Detain Actor Over Theatre Stampede at ‘Pushpa 2’ Screening (Watch Video).

Hyderabad Police Detain Tollywood Star Allu Arjun

The woman had died and a boy injured during the premiere of the film here last week.