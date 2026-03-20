After a four-year hiatus and the end of their military service, BTS are returning as a full group. With a new album, a Netflix livestream and a major world tour on the horizon, the K-pop icons are entering a new chapter.For years, BTShave been among the most influential pop acts in the world. The South Korean boy band helped shape the global K-pop wave by setting streaming records, topping music charts and building one of the strongest fan bases in music history. Now, after a long period of solo projects and mandatory military service, the seven-member group is ready to make a comeback.

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The key details of their return have now been officially confirmed: The new album, "ARIRANG," is released on March 20, 2026, followed by a comeback concert on March 21, 2026, in Seoul that's free to the public — a whopping 260,000 fans are expected to attend. Netflixwill stream the concert for global audiences, as well.

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Solo projects and military service

BTS stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan in Korean. And the group is also known as the Bangtan Boys. The boy band officially debuted on June 13, 2013, with "No More Dream," a release that launched both BTS — and, in time, K-pop more broadly — onto the international stage.

Each year, BTSmarks June 13 with several days of events in Seoul, celebrating the anniversary of their debut and the beginning of their remarkable career.

A fan favorite and one of the undisputed highlights is the FESTA Dinner, where the members sit down together to share a meal, read fan letters and reflect on the past year. The event is streamed on their official YouTube channel, BangtanTV, which counts over 82 million subscribers. The 2022 FESTA Dinner was especially significant: During that broadcast, the group revealed they would be stepping back from full group activities to focus on solo projects and creative growth. The members spoke candidly about exhaustion, questions of identity, and their desire to develop as individuals.

Indeed, mandatory military service was looming — a requirement all South Korean men must fulfill, even pop stars. Their time in the military made it impossible for the musicians tocontinue working as a group. There was still room for solo projects, however, and each member released at least one solo album or performed their own songs in concerts. Jin collaborated with Coldplay and the project's progress was closely followed by the media and fans.

Once everyone had been discharged from military service in June 2025, rumors of the band's possible reunion began to circulate. And eventually it was confirmed that a new album, a comeback concert, and a major world tour with over 80 shows was to start on April 9, 2026.

Netflix, which has secured the rights to the comeback concert, will release a documentary on March 27 called "BTS: The Return." It promises exclusive footage of members' military service and the preparations they made for the big comeback.

Why the return of BTS is a global affair

The group's loyal fanbase, known as ARMY, has been eagerly awaiting the reunion since BTS released their last group project, the anthology album "Proof," in 2022. The comeback promises not only new music, but also the return of the unique sense of community that BTS and their fans have built together. ARMY stands for "Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth," a name that reflects a supportive, outspoken, and deeply dedicated fandom.

Despite being superstars, the band maintains a close relationship with their fans. Even before their label BigHit officially announced the comeback, ARMY Gold Members received handwritten letters from all seven members. Each letter was dated 2026.3.20; the day of the long-awaited comeback. In their messages, all seven expressed deep emotion. Jung Kook wrote that he missed the fans and hoped they would continue to support the group this year. RM shared his excitement, saying that no one had been looking forward to it more and that BTS were finally coming back. Jimin added that the year they had all been waiting for had finally arrived.

What the comeback means artistically

"ARIRANG" features 14 tracks that explore the fusion of tradition and modern pop aesthetics. The title refers to a Korean folk song that symbolizes reunification, longing, and hope — a deliberately chosen symbol after years of separation.

They told Rolling Stone that the new album reflects the ideas of all members; that it's a conscious group project that aims to harken back to the band's early energy. After years of solo careers, the band now aims to bring together their more mature artistic identities while coming together for another round of K-pop revelry.

As BTS leader RM told Rolling Stone, the most important thing is "that we're here together again."

This article was translated from German.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).