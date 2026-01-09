New Delhi, January 9: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju on Friday announced that President Droupadi Murmu has approved the convening of both Houses for the Budget Session 2026, commencing on January 28. Rijiju, in an X post, stated that the first phase of the session will end on February 13, with Parliament reassembling on March 9. The time period of the Budget session 2026 will continue till April 2.

"On the recommendation of the Govt. of India, President of India, Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026. The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026. The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance," he wrote on X. The budget session is the first session of Parliament in a calendar year and begins with the President's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses. Union Budget 2026 Date: Will Next Budget Be Presented on Weekend? Confusion Rises As February 1 Falls on a Sunday.

The budget session of Parliament is usually divided into two parts with a break in between to allow the standing committees to examine the demands for grants of various ministries. Like the winter session of Parliament, the budget session is also likely to see a slew of legislation being introduced or taken up for discussion. Meanwhile, India will also host this year's AI Impact Summit in February in the national capital, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi had co-chaired the AI Action Summit in Paris. Budget 2026-27: Want to Share Your Ideas? Here’s a Step-by-Step Guide to Participate in Union Budget Process.

Budget Session 2026 to Begin on January 28

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey, who heads the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, told ANI that they will present suggestions to the government, and the report will be presented in the budget session of Parliament. "Several countries have made regulations regarding Artificial Intelligence. Our committee is also concerned about AI. PM has taken up a major initiative. He co-chaired the World AI Summit. A meeting will be held here. So, we called a meeting ahead of that. We will present suggestions to the Government. They will then make a decision. We will present the report in the Budget Session," Dubey told ANI.

