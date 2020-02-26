Bundi Accident: Rajasthan CM Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh to Next of Kin of Deceased

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next of the kin of the deceased who lost their lives after a bus fell into a river in Bundi earlier on Wednesday.Compensation of Rs 40,000 each will be provided to the injured. As many as 24 people were killed after a private bus plunged into the Mej river in Bundi earlier today. Five injured were referred to Kota Hospital for treatment.The Rajasthan government announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the families of the deceased. (ANI)

