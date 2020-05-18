Buses Allowed to Operate with 20 Passengers at a Time in Delhi, Says CM Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Buses will be allowed to operate in the national capital with 20 passengers onboard at a time during Lockdown 4.0, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday."Buses are allowed to run but with only 20 passengers at a time. Passengers will be screened before he/she boards the bus. Transport department will ensure that social distancing norms are followed at all bus-stops and inside the buses," said Kejriwal here in a press conference.He said that carpooling or car-sharing will not be allowed for aggregators."Auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws will be allowed but only with 1 passenger. For two-wheelers, pillion rider will not be allowed. There will be no activity allowed in containment zones," he said.Kejriwal further said that taxis and cabs will be allowed to operate with two passengers at a time.Earlier on Sunday, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had given powers to States/UTs to demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red zones, and allow activities in these areas except in containment zones.According to the guidelines, "All other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier."The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued the order to continue coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31. (ANI)

