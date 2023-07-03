PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 3: On this special occasion of Doctors' Day, we proudly present a distinguished list of exceptional doctors who have dedicated their lives to making a significant impact in society. These remarkable individuals have gone above and beyond their professional duties, demonstrating unwavering commitment, compassion, and expertise in their respective fields. Through their relentless pursuit of excellence, they have touched countless lives, bringing hope, healing, and transformation to patients and communities alike. Join us in celebrating these extraordinary doctors who are truly making a real change and embodying the true spirit of the medical profession.

Also Read | Maharashtra Politics: Don't Know Who Will Emerge As Ajit Pawar in Karnataka, Says JDS Leader HD Kumaraswamy (Watch Video).

- Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya - Founder, Sakhiya Skin Clinic

Sakhiya Skin Clinic, the best skin clinic in India, founded by renowned dermatologist Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya, is known for its cutting-edge technology and equipment and "beauty without cuts and bruises" with "zero side effects," much to the 5 lakhs satisfaction of its Indian patients at 25 locations across the country. The clinic's 25 Indian locations get 1 lakh patient visits annually. The clinic provides the best skin care and cosmetic procedures.

Also Read | The Idol: From Graphic Sex Scenes to a Hellish Video Shoot, 5 SHOCKING Moments from Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd’s HBO Series.

- Dr. Pooja Nadkarni Singh - Co-founder, Nimaaya Women's Centre for Health in Surat

Dr. Pooja Nadkarni Singh is co-founder of Nimaaya Women's Centre for Health in Surat and Vadodara. Women's healthcare, including specialist therapies, is the center's priority. Dr. Pooja Nadkarni Singh and her colleagues at Nimaaya Women's Centre for Health adopt a patient-centred approach to ensure each patient receives individualised care. Dr. Pooja Nadkarni Singh is a noted specialist in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, and infertility therapy. Her commitment to excellence, compassion, and insatiable curiosity have helped her build strong relationships with her patients.

- Dr. Sanjay Vaghani - MD, DM (Cardiology), FSCAI - Swastham Heart Care

Dr. Sanjay Vaghani is an experienced interventional cardiologist with expertise in diagnosing and treating heart diseases. With a background in MD, DM, and FSCAI, he emphasizes the importance of a healthy lifestyle, including proper sleep, exercise, and a balanced diet. He believes that understanding risk factors and seeking timely medical evaluation is crucial in maintaining a healthy heart. Dr. Vaghani advocates for a holistic approach to cardiovascular health, combining medical knowledge with preventive measures.

- Dr. Yuvraj Jadeja - Medical Director, Vadodara's Nimaaya-Centre for Women's Health

Dr. Yuvraj Jadeja, medical director of Vadodara's Nimaaya-Centre for Women's Health, has revolutionised Indian women's health and reproductive care. He is a celebrity fertility specialist, with amazing success stories of patients from all around the world. His expertise and success has brought him many National awards and laurels. He is a TEDx speaker, and his handle @doctoryuvi on social media is considered among the top 5 doctors to follow on the Internet. Dr Yuvraj has become a social media star and a strong voice in our country for his activism and expertise on Infertility, IVF sexual and queer health, and LGBTQIA+ parenthood, surrogacy.

- Dr. Manish Doshi - Founder & MD, Concept Medical Group of Companies

Dr. Manish Doshi, the Founder and Managing Director of Concept Medical Group of companies, is an innovative leader and a decorated individual known for his groundbreaking contributions to the medical field. While not a doctor by profession, he has earned the esteemed title through his remarkable discovery of the world's first Sirolimus-coated balloon and Sirolimus-eluting stent specifically designed for diabetic patients. Dr. Doshi's exceptional work has garnered him numerous awards and recognition, including the prestigious National Award for his groundbreaking innovations in the Cardiovascular space and drug delivery devices. With a mission to revolutionize the Indian medical devices industry and establish it as a global force, he consistently brings new ideas to life through cutting-edge technologies. Dr. Doshi's unwavering dedication and pioneering drug delivery technologies have earned him acclaim on both national and international platforms, making India proud in the global arena.

- Dr. Ushma K Kakkad - Chief Dentist & Implantologist, Summirow Dental Clinic

Dr. Ushma K Kakkad is a highly experienced dentist and implantologist with 13 years of overall experience. She specializes in cosmetic dentistry and dental surgery. With a BDS degree and a Certificate in Cosmetic Dentistry, she is well-versed in advanced techniques. Dr. Kakkad is known for her expertise in implantology and has attended various workshops and conferences to stay updated with the latest advancements in the field. She has successfully completed the workshop on Digital Dentistry(Rich smile design course). She is a member of esteemed dental associations and practices at Summirow Dental Clinic in Vesu, Surat.

- Dr Anvay Mulay - Consultant Cardio-thoracic Surgeon, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre

Dr. Anvay Mulay is a highly accomplished Cardio-thoracic Surgeon with extensive experience and training in the field. He has worked at renowned institutions across the globe and specializes in various areas, including heart and lung transplants, minimally invasive surgeries, and valve repairs. Dr. Mulay is actively involved in research and has published several articles. He is affiliated with prominent medical associations and continues to contribute significantly to the field of cardiovascular and thoracic surgery.

- Dr. Praveen Chandra - Chairman, Interventional & Structural Heart Cardiology, Interventional Cardiology, Heart Institute, Gurugram

Dr. Praveen Chandra is a renowned Indian Cardiologist and Chairman of Interventional Cardiology at Medanta Medicity, Gurgaon. With expertise in angioplasty and proficiency in cutting-edge devices and technologies, a leader in his field, he was recognized with the prestigious "Padma Shri" award in 2016. He has served as Director of Cardiac Cath Lab & Acute MI Services at Max Healthcare and Consultant Cardiologist at Escorts Heart Institute and Research Center. Dr. Chandra's pioneering work includes the first percutaneous aortic valve implantation, percutaneous mitral valve repair, and utilization of advanced techniques like Angio Jet Thrombectomy, Percutaneous Myocardial Laser Vascularization, FFR, and Bioabsorbable stents in India.

- Dr. Manish Singhavi - MD (Medicine), Arihant Clinic

Dr. Manish Singhavi, MD, is a renowned cardiologist with over 20 years of experience. Graduated from Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College and completed post-graduation at G. S. Medical College, Mumbai. He runs Arihant Clinic in Bhatar and Gaurav Hospital in Udhna, Surat, specializes in echocardiography and is affiliated with major hospitals in the area and is trusted for his expertise and compassionate care.

- Dr. Nikunj Vitthalani - Consultant Oncosurgeon, Basil Oncocare and Bharat Cancer Hospital and Research Center

Consultant Surgical Oncologist based in Surat who has experience of more than 10 years. He is Faculty of DNB (Surgical Oncology) and Mentor for Fellowship program in Head and Neck Onco Surgery. He was "Healthcare Care Award" awarded by our Chief Minister of Gujarat - Vijay Rupani, on 19th November - 2019. Set a record by performing non-stop surgeries on over 50 cancer patients for 101 hours in 2011. Also, he and his team set up a Limka book of record on 31st May 2012 by examining 2119 oral checkups in a single day.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)