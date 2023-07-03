The Idol has finally wrapped up its controversial run, and it surely packed in a whole lot of shocking scenes that kept it as the talk of everyone’s mouth for the last month. Following Jocelyn as she befriends a cult leader and decides to reclaim her title as the biggest touring act ever, the show garnered a good amount of attention following its premiere at Cannes for the extreme nature of its scenes. The Idol Episode 2: From Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd's Graphic Sex to Nude Piano Performance, 5 Scenes From Sam Levinson's HBO Show That Will Scandalise the Viewer!

There is no denying the fact that The Idol definitely pushed the envelope in many instances. From some extremely graphic sex scenes to a naked piano performance to huge betrayals, the show was filled with controversial material that definitely had the audiences shocked. So, with The Idol having aired its last episode, here are five of the show’s most shocking moments.

Jocelyn’s Photo Leaks (Episode One)

The first episode of The Idol immediately begins with Jocelyn going nude for a photoshoot of her album cover, and then the following scene throws us straight into having a private photo of her leak online with semen on her face. It’s definitely a start that you wouldn’t expect for a television series, but hey, it’s a Sam Levinson series, and a lot worse really happens going forward.

A Video Shoot of Nightmares (Episode Two)

Episode two of The Idol is where things start to get a bit more intense. Featuring a videoshoot for Jocelyn’s comeback song, it sees her follow a dance routine that she can’t nail at all. She only gets it right on her final try where her body is completely bruised and it’s just a very draining and exhausting scene that will certainly have you surprised.

Jocelyn and Tedros’ Sex Scene (Episode Two)

The ending of episode two of The Idol surely amped up the weird factor with its extremely out-there sex scene. Featuring some very intimidating dirty talk (and cringey too), the sex scene saw Tedros order around Jocelyn on what to do while Chloe (Suzanna Son) watched it secretly.

Tedros Masturbates in a Changing Room (Episode Three)

When Tedros and Jocelyn go to a prestige clothing store, they both decide to have sex inside the changing room. However, Jocelyn leaves a bit early which sees Tedros then stay back and pleasure himself in the changing room while the folks working outside can hear him. It’s certainly… weird.

Tedros Beats Jocelyn with a Hairbrush (Episode Three)

The one instance where the show goes full trauma porn on us, it sees Jocelyn reveal to Tedros that her mom used to beat her with a hairbrush and that she still keeps it as a reminder. This causes Tedros to tell Jocelyn to bring the hairbrush and allow him to use it on her as relieving the trauma is the best way of working through it. Thankfully, the scene isn’t shown, but its still an awkward development.

Tedros Helps Jocelyn Achieve the Perfect Pitch (Episode Four)

In perhaps the weirdest scene of the series, it sees Tedros pleasure Jocelyn in front of her producers and friends so that he could get the right pitch of “yeah” out of her for a song. Blind-folding her and trying to give her an orgasm, the entourage on the other side remains silent as the absurdity of it all starts seeping in. The Idol Episode 5: From Jocelyn Making up Her Mom's Abuse to a Controversial Ending, 5 Scenes From Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd's Series That Will Shock the Viewer.

Jocelyn Lied About Her Mom’s Abuse (Episode Five)

The big revelation that comes in the finale of The Idol is that Jocelyn apparently lied about her mom hitting her with a hairbrush. When Tedros returns and notices that the hairbrush Jocelyn has is new, it turns out that she lied to him about her mother ever hitting her with it. What did this accomplish? We don’t know, but its still definitely a fitting end to whatever we just went through. Whether it makes sense or no, it’s just better not to question it at all.

The Idol is streaming right now on JIO Cinemas.

