Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI/ATK): Senior scientists of Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) cycled for 1700 km starting from India Gate in Delhi on August 13, 2022. The campaign was to spread awareness about nuclear energy as clean, green and safe energy resource. The Cyclothon crisscrossed five states - Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and concluded at the iconic Gateway of India today on August 23, 2022.

On the way, the cyclists met the vibrant mix of people and spread awareness about the uses of Atomic Energy in nation building. They interacted with several organisations including police and hospitals and made the audience aware about several societal and healthcare technologies developed by the Department of Atomic Energy.

The team received an overwhelming welcome with top nuclear scientists in the city cycled with the team showing their solidarity for the cause and message of atomic energy.

K. N. Vyas, Chairman, AEC and Secretary, DAE; Dr A. K. Mohanty, Director, BARC; B. C. Pathak, CMD, NPCIL; and B. K. Jain, Director, DCSEM accompanied by the senior officials of the DAE family pedal alongside the cyclists to the #GatewayOfIndia.

Speaking on the occasion, K. N. Vyas, Chairman, AEC and Secretary, DAE appreciated the wholehearted efforts put in by the cyclists in completing the 1700 km Cyclothon. He added that the event was a first-of-its-kind science outreach effort in DAE of such a scale wherein senior scientists of BARC have cycled from India Gate Delhi to gateway of India Mumbai for 11 days. He said the name Chain Reaction was an apt choice as the word 'chain' finds usage in both nuclear and cycling parlances and as also the campaign encouraged people to spread the message of clean and green nuclear energy. He further added that the event was orgasnied as a part of the on-going Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and is also a part of 'DAE Iconic Week' which is being celebrated from August 22 to 28, 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr A. K. Mohanty, Director, BARC congratulated the Cyclothon team and expressed satisfaction over the successful completion of the planned journey. He informed that BARC is organising several functions under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations with the focal theme of engaging people and making them aware of advanced technology by the way of exhibitions, popular science interactive sessions and contests. He further added that this unique concept of using the language of sports for science communication will help further the message of clean and green nuclear energy among masses.

The DAE Delhi Mumbai Cyclothon concluded on August 23, 2022 at the Gateway of India, Mumbai. It was flagged-off at the iconic India Gate New Delhi on August 13, 2022. During this period, scientific cyclists covered a distance of 1700 km. and reached Mumbai via five DAE units - RAPS Rawatbhata, Heavy Water Plant Kota, RRCAT Indore, KAPS Kakrapar, and TAPS Tarapur.

What makes it Special

The uniqueness of this Cyclothon is that the team of cyclists comprises senior scientists of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) who engaged with public to spread awareness about the nuclear energy as the clean, green and safe source of electricity and encouraged them to spread the word.

The campaign is named as Chain Reaction, inspired from elemental parts of both the nuclear reaction and the bicycle mechanism. The campaign has been curated with special emphasis on reaching out to the students, the younger stakeholders of science, in whose hands the future of the country will shape up in years to come.

The theme of the event is "Nuclear energy, like cycling, is cleanest, greenest and safest - stay fir, smile and spread the word"

All cyclists are Senior Scientists

1. Chandan Dey

2. Sushil Tiwari

3. Vimal Kumar

4. Jit Pal Singh

5. Dr Rajesh Kumar

6. Vinay Kumar Mishra

7. Nitin Kawade

The team of cyclists, in a freewheeling discussion with our correspondent, drew attention to the fact nuclear reactor and bicycle are similar in terms of being clean, green and safe and both are inevitable options to counter the challenges of climate change.

The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) is under the direct charge of the Prime Minister and has been engaged in the development of nuclear power technology, applications of radiation technologies in the fields of agriculture, medicine, industry and basic research. The Department comprises 6 R&D Centres, 5 PSUs, 3 Industrial and 3 Service organisations under its folds. It has under its aegis two boards for promoting and funding extra-mural research in nuclear and allied fields, mathematics and a national institute (deemed university). It also supports ten institutes of international repute engaged in research in basic sciences, astronomy, astrophysics, cancer research and education. It also has in its fold an educational society.

