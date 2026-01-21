Bollywood film director Ajay Kashyap passed away on January 18, 2026 in Mumbai. He was 76. Out of his 16 Bollywood directorials, he helmed several films starring actor Sanjay Dutt. The cause of death of Ajay Kashyap is not known. According to information received by LatestLY, a prayer meeting for remembering Ajay Kashyap will be held on January 21, 2026, between 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Sapphire Banquets, Goregaon Sports Club (Gate No.2), Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai. The Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) posted a tribute to Ajay Kashyap on social media platform X, saying, “Deeply saddening news, veteran director Ajay Kashyap Ji has passed away. Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Om Shanti.” Let’s take a look at the movies of Ajay Kashyap. Chandra Barot Dies: ‘Don’ Director and Veteran Filmmaker Passes Away at 86 Due to Cardiac Arrest in Mumbai.

Ajay Kashyap Movie List

Ajay Kashyap began his career as an assistant director to Bollywood film director Narendra Bedi. After learning the ropes from Bedi, who was known for Rafoo Chakkar, the 1975 Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh film, Ajay Kashyap became a film director himself. Ajay Kashyap made his directorial debut with the film Jaan Ki Baazi (1985). He went on to direct 15 other films in Hindi, including Mera Haque (1986), Naam O Nishan (1987), Pyaar Mohabbat (1988), Do Qaidi (1989), Do Matwale (1991), Maa (1991), Sone Ki Lanka (1992), Sahebzaade (1992), Pathreela Raasta (1994), Jawab (1995), Aashique Mastane (1995), Smuggler (1996), Zordaar (1996), Angaar: The Fire (2002), and The Coal Mafiaa (2012). Veteran Filmmaker Anil Khanna, Producer of Amitabh Bachchan Film ‘Ek Nazar’, Passes Away; Actor Annu Kapoor Pays Tribute (See Post).

Ajay Kashyap had also been credited as a writer in four of his feature films. He was also credited as an associate director on the Kamal Haasan Hindi feature films Sanam Teri Kasam (1982) and Karishmaa (1984), while assisting Narendra Bedi. Ajay Kashyap also served as a cinematographer on a short film called Beyond Silence (2012). May his soul rest in peace.

