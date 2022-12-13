Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): The 18th edition of Marketing Conclave (Marcon), presented jointly by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and WebEngage wrapped up today at Taj Lands End in Mumbai, with participation from over 95 marketing gurus and more than 1000 delegates from the marketing world. The country's oldest and biggest Digital Marketing conference witnessed some of the greatest minds from the marketing ecosystem brainstorm on the latest thoughts and trends in brand building, content marketing, as well as the possibilities of marketing in the world of the metaverse. Experts discuss latest trends, innovation and marketing in the world of metaverse.

"For the past 18 years at IAMAI's digital marketing summit, we have witnessed digital advertising grow from a Rs. 500 crores business to now, the largest medium in India, expecting to cross Rs. 50,000 crore this year. IAMAI has played no small part in this growth, and continues to work towards a fair and transparent digital marketing environment," said Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group.

With the theme of 'Foreseeing the Unforeseen', Marcon had more than 30 keynote sessions, panel discussions, fireside chats and workshops, spread over four tracks. Xapads was the innovation partner of the conclave.

One of the highlights of the conclave was an immersive trialogue chat on creating Global & Premium Indian brands. Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), Suhel Seth, Founder and Managing Partner, Counselage India along with Anant Goenka shared their visions on the subject during the session.

Among several other sessions, a fireside chat hosted by Siddharth Banerjee, Managing Director & SVP - India & Asia, Pearson presented an interesting take on the topic: 'Unlearn/Learn Marketing Principles in a post-COVID world'. "The Covid-19 pandemic has changed people and organizations, and the transformation which could have taken years has happened in just a few quarters. In today's world, competition can come from anywhere - from the ecosystem, environment or even the geopolitical situation that we are dealing with currently. Organizations need to get ready to transform and there needs to be continuous learning and unlearning in this environment. In order to make decisions, the consumer is still the starting point however empathy and the human layer can help make better decisions. This can be further built on data and technology," said Tushar Vyas, President, South Asia, GroupM at the fireside chat.

Dr. Virginia Sharma, India Marketing Head, and Kunal Mathuria Head of Data & AI sales from Google Cloud, conducted an engrossing workshop on "Unlock How First Party Data Can Help You Stay on Top by Google Cloud".

IAMAI along with Deloitte launched a report on "Metaverse: The Hype, Possibilities, and Beyond". The report highlights the possibilities of different types of Metaverse architectures and their potential across enterprises.

Some of the other prominent industry speakers who addressed the event included; Rajesh Kalra, Executive Chairman, Asianet News Media & Entertainment; Sachin Vashishta, Chief Marketing Officer, Paisabazaar; and Siddhesh Joglekar, Vice President - Marketing, BYJU's among others.

Marcon was supported by Google Cloud, Asia Net News, Times Internet, WebEngage, Bobble AI and ValueFirst among others. Over 250+ marketing brands, agencies, publishers and MarTech platforms converged at the conclave.

Established in 2004, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body and the country's only organization representing the digital services industry with over 450 Indian and multinational corporations as its members, which include established companies in diverse sectors of the digital ecosystem as well as start-ups. Its mandate is to expand and enhance the online and mobile value-added services sectors. It is dedicated to presenting a unified voice of the businesses it represents to the government, investors, consumers and other stakeholders. IAMAI represents varied sectors such as digital advertising, digital entertainment, TravelTech, online gaming, digital payments, fintech, digital commerce, Edtech, Healthtech, Agritech, Big data, ML, AI & IoT, AR/ VR, LogisticsTech and so on.

