New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], June 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Esri India, country's leading Geographic Information System (GIS) Software & Solutions provider, today announced its flagship annual event Esri India User Conference (UC) to be held virtually on 28 and 29 July, 2021. There is a strong and growing community of over 2.5 lakh users of Esri GIS technology in India and this conference will provide an opportunity to many of them to come together at the Esri India User Conference along with thought leaders, educators, scientists, and influencers from government and private sectors.

The conference theme, 'GIS - Creating a Sustainable Future', will highlight how geospatial technologies have the potential to create and build a better and a more sustainable future for India and the world. It will further deep dive into the relevance of GIS; its role in empowering people, shaping policies and actions to foster a sustainable world.

"GIS empowers governments, enterprises, and communities with deeper insights that support informed decision-making and drive action for climate change, disaster response, social equality, and risk mitigation, among others. At Esri India User Conference, many of our users from all over India will share inspirational stories on how GIS enabled them to make a difference in their sustainability and resilience programs," said Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India.

During the conference, attendees will also get to experience GIS applications leveraging advancements in areas such as spatial analytics, reality capture, artificial intelligence, and real-time data from subject matter experts. The experts will share deeper insights into trends, innovations, best practices, and latest developments in the field of geospatial technologies. Esri India User Conference is complimentary to attend by registering on below mentioned link: www.esri.in/indiauc.

Esri India Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Esri India) is an end-to-end Geographic Information Systems (GIS) solutions provider enabling customers to think and plan geographically to make timely, well informed and mission critical decisions. Esri ArcGIS System provides the backbone for the country's mapping, spatial analysis, and all GIS requirements. A market leader in GIS technologies, Esri India has successfully delivered cutting-edge GIS solutions to more than 5000 customers for applications in Land management, Water, Utilities, Infrastructure, Disaster Management, Telecommunications, Urban Development, Smart Cities, Transportation, Defence and Natural resources. Established in 1996, Esri India is headquartered in Noida (Delhi-NCR), with multiple regional offices across India. The company has been recognized amongst India's best companies to work for in 2021 by the Great Place to Work®[?] Institute.

