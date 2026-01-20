BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20: Following the resounding success of its previous editions, HCL Cyclothon Noida 2026 is set to return with its fourth edition on March 15, 2026, along the Gaur City Mall Road, Noida. Partnered by the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and in association with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and supported by the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. The event will feature Asia's largest prize purse for a cycling race with a prize pool of Rs. 30 lakh, reinforcing its position as one of India's premier cycling events.

Also Read | Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Arrested After Software Engineer Yuvraj Mehta's Tragic Death in Water-Filled Ditch in Sector 150 (Watch Video).

Since its launch in 2023, HCL Cyclothon has rapidly grown into one of India's premier road cycling events. Now held annually in Bangalore, Noida, Chennai, and Hyderabad, and it has so far attracted approximately 16,000 cyclists from across the country. With strong support from state governments, the event provides a safe, vehicle-free environment, encouraging participation and smooth infrastructure for the participant cyclists. The HCL Cyclothon is envisioned as a platform to showcase both professional talent and amateur enthusiasm, while inspiring a new generation to take up cycling as a sport and a sustainable lifestyle choice.

Registrations for HCL Cyclothon Noida 2026 opened on January 10, 2026, and will remain open until February 28, 2026, across all categories. The Bib Expo will be held on March 13 and 14, 2026, ahead of the main race scheduled for March 15, 2026.

Also Read | Kashish Fulwariya: BJP's Youngest Corporator, Who Elected in BMC Polls, Pursuing MBA; Aims To Involve Youth in Politics.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Rajat Chandolia, AVP & Head of Brand Strategy, HCL Group, said, "We are proud to see HCL Cyclothon gain massive momentum as we enter our fourth year in Noida. Our journey began in 2023 with 1,300 cyclists, and by our third edition, we had already doubled that participation. We are even more hopeful this year as we tap into a booming culture where 67% of urban Indians now ride at least once a week--the highest participation rate globally. By driving a collective shift toward endurance and a lifestyle revolution, the HCL Cyclothon serves as the perfect realisation of our vision: 'Human Potential Multiplied'."

The Cycling Federation of India, the official governing body for cycle racing in India, will once again lend its technical expertise and operational support to ensure the event meets global standards.

HCL Cyclothon has emerged as a catalyst for a nationwide fitness movement, inspiring people to adopt healthier and more active lifestyles. Aligned with the #ChangeYourGear theme, the 2026 edition highlights the transformative power of cycling, encouraging participants to push personal limits while fostering a spirit of fitness, sustainability, and competitive excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)