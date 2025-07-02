PNN

New Delhi [India], July 2: Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the special bond that you share with your brothers and sisters and it holds a special place in Indian culture. But for multiple reasons like studying, working and settling abroad, if your brother lives miles away, celebrating Rakhi can be bittersweet. You know that your brother is far away from you for his growth and betterment, but you miss those Rakhi events that you have celebrated in India.

Traditional Indian sweets and food delivery

Your brother is staying abroad, devoid of homemade food will cherish traditional Indian sweets and food items. Well, now with customised Rakhi, you can surprise your brother by sending traditional sweets like laddoos, kaju katli or rasgulla through Indian sweet shops. Apart from this, based on the availability of sweets in different gift websites, you can order from there as well.

Hampers

A collective set of gifts in one particular box is a convenient yet creative gift for your brother. In many gift websites, there is a wing for worldwide rakhis that can guide to give gifts to your brother.

Beaded Bond bhaiya bhabhi Rakhi and roasted nuts gift

Supposedly, if your NRI brother is married then sending Rakhi gifts only to your brother can seem solipsistic. This gift has a combo offer for your sister-in-law as well. This elegant hamper features a designer bead bhaiya Rakhi and decorative bhabhi lumbar rakhi to symbolise your love, affection and blessings for both of them. Roasted and salted almonds and disasters offer delightful and healthy treats to complement these beautiful rakhis. This hamper is thoughtfully curated, and this combination brings a traditional and delicious treat to make a perfect Raksha Bandhan gift. It shows your love and appreciation for your brother and your sister-in-law.

Feng shui rakhi and perfume gift

Protection and ambition are two other pillars of the Rakhi celebration. The feng shui evil eye rakhi offers your brother a shield of positive energy and fortune, while the aura of perfume will ensure that he always feels fresh and refined. It has 1 feng shui rakhi, a set of 2 20 ml each perfume, and 1 predefined ceramic black mug with a liquid holding capacity of up to 3.25ml.

Gift cards or a subscription

If you are not sure about his preferences or shipping deadlines are uncertain then digital gifts are the best option. You can purchase gift cards from different gift platforms and it will allow him the freedom to purchase what he likes. Considering a gift subscription that he will enjoy can be an OTT, monthly audiobook or magazine subscription tailored to his hobbies. It is a combination of rational and thoughtful methods to show that you care about his preferences.

Digital gifts

A compiled video message where you and your family members each share your and your brother's childhood memories, family photos, funny incidents and heartfelt wishes so that you do not miss home much on the special occasion. If you are a creative expert, then make a digital scrapbook by using modern tools and filter photos, letters, illustrations and even means to celebrate your bond. There are digital gift portals through which you can send them because these DIY gifts are timeless and cherished forever.

Travel accessories for smart gadgets

If a brother is tech-savvy or a travel enthusiast, then gifting him useful gadgets and accessories could be exciting and beneficial. These include a Power Bank, wireless earbuds, a smartwatch, a portable Bluetooth speaker, or a travel organiser kit.

Final Thoughts

But now, regardless of the distance, you can make him feel special by sending thoughtful gifts which would remind him of home and your affection. Your 5 meaningful Rakhi gift ideas will surprise your brother who is leaving abroad and make this occasion unforgettable.

