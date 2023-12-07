New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The 5th edition of 'SIAL INDIA', an international exhibition for food and beverages, collocated with Vinexpo India, an event on wine and spirits, is being hosted at Yashobhoomi, India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) in Dwarka, New Delhi.

This is a three-day event that started on Thursday.

Also Read | Christmas 2023 Tree Star Decoration: How To Make Star To Decorate the Christmas Tree for Holiday Season (Watch DIY Videos).

Janusz Wojciechowsksi, Agriculture Commissioner of the European Union, inaugurated the event in the presence of Anita Praveen Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries and Abhishek Dev, Chairman, APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Development Authority), and Ambassadors from various participating countries.

SIAL India received an excellent response from the industry, with the participation of over 20 country ambassadors ( France, Italy, Greece, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Turkey), 300 national and international exhibitors, and various sponsors.

Also Read | Delhi Water Minister Atishi Issues Warning After Inspection Reveals Overflowing Sewers in Ashok Vihar.

Global buyers and sellers will get networking opportunities via a hosted buyer programme. The opening day of the exhibition provided an excellent opportunity for displaying the latest products. The new technology was launched with discussion around the needs of the industry.

The exhibition provided new products, the latest technology and product innovation from countries like Austria, the European Union, France, Greece, Italy, Iran, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Peru, Russia, South Korea, Tunisia, Turkiye, Thailand, USA and more.

SIAL India has developed three interesting event categories: SIAL Innovation, SIAL Conference and SIAL Tasting Square. The key takeaways were focused on global market development and discussions with industry experts.

Nicola Trentesaux - Director of SIAL Group, said, "SIAL India is no doubt the place to be to understand the Indian food market and assess the amazing opportunities ahead of us. Not only is India now the biggest market in the world with over 1.4 billion inhabitants, but the middle class's appetite for new and innovative products is amazing. SIAL India is being held in a beautiful new venue offering high international standards. All the main Indian importers and distributors are attending the show to identify new sourcing opportunities. We are pleased to host an amazing European delegation led by the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food."

Rodolphe Lameyse, Director General, CEO Vinexposium's only CEO, said, "It is my honour to welcome our participant exhibitors, visitors, journalists, and partners to the grand opening of Vinexpo India in New Delhi. Today marks the beginning of a celebration of passion, innovation, and the artistry of fine wines and spirits. In the heart of India, where tradition meets modernity, we are gathered to toast the richness of the wine cultures and the boundless possibilities that our Vinexpo India offers. It is not merely an event but a journey into the realms of taste, elegance, and the shared joy that comes from the perfect encounter."

SIAL INDIA is a premier event of food and beverages, and it's a part of SIAL NETWORK. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)