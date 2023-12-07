Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25. One of the significant traditions of the festival is decorating the Christmas tree. A Christmas tree star, commonly placed atop the tree, is a traditional decorative ornament symbolizing the Star of Bethlehem from the Nativity story. It represents the guiding star that led the wise men to the birthplace of Jesus and is a popular festive symbol associated with the Christmas season. As you celebrate Christmas 2023, we at LatestLY have bought easy steps to prepare a DIY Christmas tree star at your home. From candles to Christmas Tree Top Star, here's how to light up your house on December 25.

How to Make Christmas Tree Star?

To make the Christmas tree star, you would need cardboard or heavy paper, gold or silver spray paint (or your preferred colour), craft glue or hot glue gun, glitter (optional for added sparkle), ribbon or string for hanging, scissors, pencil and ruler. Start by drawing a star shape on cardboard or heavy paper. You can use a template or freehand the design. The star can be as simple or intricate as you like. Cut out the star shape using scissors. Lay the star on a protected surface and spray paint it in your chosen colour. Allow it to dry completely. You can add multiple coats for a more vibrant colour. If you want some extra sparkle, apply craft glue to the edges or specific sections of the star and sprinkle glitter over the glue. Shake off excess glitter and let it dry. Cut a piece of ribbon or string and form a loop. Glue the loop to the back of the star, creating a hanger for the tree. Get creative by adding additional embellishments. You might glue small beads, sequins, or other festive decorations onto the star. Ensure that all glue and paint are thoroughly dry before handling the star. Budget-Friendly Christmas Decor Ideas: From Wreaths to Christmas Tree Accessories, Here Are Ways in Which You Can Brighten Up Your Living Space.

Watch Video to Make Star to Decorate Your Christmas Tree:

Here's Another Video to Make 3D Christmas Tree Star:

Once your DIY star is complete and dry, carefully place it on top of your Christmas tree. Adjust the ribbon or string to ensure it hangs securely.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2023 09:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).