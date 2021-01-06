New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Songdew unveiled the biggest music and art tribute to one of the greatest poets of this generation- Dr Rahat Indori. The tribute - Dr Rahat Indori, Ek Alag Pehchaan is in the form of a unique initiative where in 9 outstanding indie musicians have composed 9 celebrated ghazals/poems written by Dr Rahat Indori. Also, 9 of the best artists of India have created paintings inspired by the ghazals written by Rahat Sahab and compositions created by the musicians.

9 artists who have created paintings inspired by the writing of Dr Rahat Indori include Gogi Saroj Pal, Sanjay Bhattacharya, Asit Patnaik, Jagannath Paul, Laxman Aelay, Partha Bhattacharjee, Soni Khanna, Sidharth & Mukesh Sah.

The musicians who have composed Dr Indori's ghazal giving it their unique flavour are Osho Jain, Fiddlecraft, Bawari Basanti, Mansimran-Harshit, The Tapi Project, Harpreet Singh, Rupam Bhuyan, Prateek Gandhi & Aashran Mahajan.

"Dr Indori was famous for his fearlessness with words and his way of expression. There are so many treasures that he had left behind for us. We felt it was important to celebrate his life and do something fitting from not just Songdew but the music industry. It is amazing to see these musicians and artists coming together and creating brilliant compositions and paintings. We are sure that this initiative would make millions of fans of Rahat Sahab, once again relish his timeless writing in a completely new way and will keep inspiring the generations ahead with his writing"said Sunil Khanna, Founder of songdew.com and Songdew TV

Songdew has also published the first of its kind music book- Dr Rahat Indori, Ek Alag Pehcahan. The book contains all the writings of Dr Rahat Indori composed by musicians, the paintings created by the artists, and the QR code of all the compositions. The book is going to be available on all the leading book stores and also on online stores.

Faisal Rahat commented on the tribute "Firstly, I would like to congratulate Sunil Khanna and the entire team of Songdew for this amazing concept which explores the three art forms - poetry, music and art which have been an integral part of Rahat Sahab's life and legacy. All the artists and musicians associated with this project have done outstanding work for this project. This tribute would be a priceless gift to the millions of fans of Dr Indori."

Big FM, Dish TV and d2h joined hands with Songdew to take this initiative to more and more people.

Sunil Kumran from Big FM said "We are extremely excited to have partnered with Songdew to celebrate and honour the eminent Urdu poet and lyricist, Late Dr. Rahat Indori. All the artists involved are extremely talented and it is an absolute pleasure to present their songs to all avid music admirers. This collaboration is our bid to memorialize him and his work for our listeners that cherish him and his legacy"

Speaking on the collaboration, Sugato Banerji, Corporate Head- Marketing, D2H Brand, Dish TV India Limited, said, "We are happy to partner Songdew to commemorate the poetic brilliance of late Dr Rahat Indori that connected with the old and young alike and pay homage to him. This partnership will highlight his contemporary writings and showcase the talent of all artists who gave his poems a musical form. We will be airing this huge showcase of talent on both our DTH platforms DishTV & D2H along with our social media handles."

