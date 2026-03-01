Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Indian Army has thwarted multiple Pakistani drone intrusion attempts in Jammu and Kashmir in the Poonch district, along the Line of Control (LoC), amid a rapidly evolving situation in West Asia.

The situation in West Asia has escalated significantly as of March 1, 2026, following a joint military strike by the US and Israel against Iranian leadership and military targets.

The Indian Army successfully thwarted an attempt by 2-3 small quadcopters to violate airspace along the Line of Control in the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

According to officials, the incident occurred between 5:45 AM and 6:00 AM when the quadcopters attempted to breach Indian airspace along the LoC.

Swift counter-drone actions by vigilant Indian Army personnel successfully thwarted the attempt, forcing the quadcopters to return, officials said.

This is not an isolated incident; there have been multiple drone sightings along the LoC and International Border in recent days. The Indian Army has intensified surveillance and monitoring to counter future attempts. (ANI)

