Pakistani policemen stand guard at a closed street leading towards the U.S. consulate in Karachi (File Photo/Reuters)

Karachi [Pakistan], March 1 (ANI): At least five people were injured on Sunday after heavy clashes broke out between police and demonstrators outside the US consulate in Karachi who were protesting against the US-Israeli strikes in Iran, GeoTV reported.

According to the report by GeoTV, the protesters had gathered outside the consulate on MT Khan Road and tried to enter its premises, pelting stones. It further said that police resorted to heavy shelling to control the situation.

Those injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, according to rescue officials.

As per GeoTV, law enforcement agencies, including police and Rangers, have intensified security in the area to prevent further violence and ensure public safety

Traffic movement in the area was severely affected due to the protest, with authorities closing the road from Sultanabad leading towards Mai Kolachi, causing significant traffic congestion. As per Karachi Traffic Police, vehicle diversions also took place.

Israeli-US strikes into Iran resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. The strikes which have been labelled by the Israeli Defence Forces as Operation Roaring Lion, comes after months of close and joint planning with the U.S. Armed Forces, IDF's Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said in a video message on Sunday.

He added, "Our mission could not be more clear. The IDF will continue to act to remove emerging threats against Israel because the price of an action is too high"

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media. The country's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history.

Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence. (ANI)

