PNN

New Delhi [India], August 30: Ranked among the top private universities in Uttar Pradesh, Invertis University, Bareilly is making its mark in the world of education and innovation. Backed by cutting-edge research, international collaborations, and industry-ready programs, the university prepares students not just for degrees, but for powerful, future-ready global careers.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Burnley Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Learning with Industry Inside Invertis: Centre for Skill and Entrepreneurship Development (CSED)Invertis University is more than just a place of learning--it's a dynamic ecosystem of skills, innovation, and global exposure.

Through its Centre for Skill and Entrepreneurship Development (CSED), students gain direct access to industry-relevant training. Technologies like Industrial IoT, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Smart Manufacturing are taught through certified training programs worth up to ₹1.5 lakhs--absolutely free.

Also Read | US Court Strikes Down Donald Trump Reciprocal Tariffs in Reprieve for India; Tariffs Remain Until October 14 Pending Appeal.

Students participate in 10-12 internships, with a practical-to-theory ratio of 70:30, enabling real-world, project-based learning in an actual industrial environment. This hands-on model ensures graduates are truly industry-ready.

From Idea to Startup--Invertis Innovation & Incubation Centre

Equipped with VMC labs, live workspaces, ergonomic cabins, and modern automation tools, the Innovation & Incubation Centre helps students transform their ideas into real products or services. They receive mentorship on business planning, market analysis, and growth strategy from domain experts.

International Collaborations--Tapping into Global Opportunities

Invertis University has partnered with several prestigious international institutions to offer its students exposure to global education, research, and internships. These global tie-ups ensure that students are not just locally relevant but globally competitive. These include:

-Livingstone College, USA

-University of South Carolina Upstate, USA

-Howard University, Washington DC

-Western University, Canada

-Tribhuvan University, Nepal

-Cracow University of Technology, Poland

-Regenesys Institute of Management, South Africa

Strong Industry Partnerships & 6,000+ Placements - A Direct Path from Campus to CareerInvertis University's strategic collaboration with NASSCOM empowers students with the latest IT and digital skills.Certification programs with Microsoft and Adobe, industry tie-ups with Business Standard, and experiential learning at the Ultratech Centre offer exceptional hands-on training, especially for engineering students.

To date, the university has facilitated 6,000+ successful placements, with students also receiving paid internships in global locations like Dubai, France, and Sweden.

LinkedIn Learning & Industry Immersion - Preparing Students for the 21st CenturyAll students at Invertis get free access to 16,000+ globally certified courses on LinkedIn Learning. These enhance student profiles and improve their employability in global markets.

Through the Industry Immersion Program, students go on real-time industry visits and receive domain-specific training in Marketing, Operations, Innovation, HR, and more, directly from professionals in the field.

Invertis: Not Just a Degree, But a Direction for Life

Invertis University aims to offer more than just academic degrees. It provides a platform where students can explore, create, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to the world.

Recognized among North India's top universities, Invertis is where true careers begin. It builds global thinking, practical skills, and research capabilities, transforming students into future-ready leaders.

At every step, students receive industry exposure, international opportunities, and a learning environment that gives wings to new ideas.

If you're looking for more than just a degree--if you're aiming for a global career and a transformative learning experience--Invertis University is ready to welcome you.-Admission Helpline: 08071296491- Admissions Open for 2025 Session- Apply Now

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)