Manchester United vs Burnley Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Manchester United are set to go up against Burnley in the Premier League 2025-26. The Red Devils have had a woeful start to their 2025-26 season and after three matches across competitions, the pressure is on Ruben Amorim big time to change things and do so quickly. After a promising transfer window where Manchester United signed Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, the Red Devils have had no wins in their two matches in the Premier League 2025-26 so far. An opening day defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford, a game where they played way better than the Gunners, was followed by a 1-1 draw at the hands of Fulham. Manchester United were in for further shock as they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by fourth-tier side Grimsby Town on penalties and it is surely going to go down as one of the shocks of the season so far. Manchester United Knocked Out of Carabao Cup 2025–26 After Penalty Shootout Loss to Grimsby Town.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is under pressure to bring about a change in fortunes and that can start against Burnley. The Red Devils are in pursuit of their first win of the Premier League 2025-26 season and they would need to be at their very best to fetch all three points against Burnley. A solid performance against Scott Parker's men can fetch some time for Ruben Amorim, whereas another loss could signal the end of the road for him at Old Trafford. Burnley, like Manchester United, had started off their Premier League 2025-26 campaign with a loss, at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, but bounced back big time to score a win over Sunderland. Scott Parker's men also secured progression to the next round in the EFL Cup with a win over Derby County. Manchester United Memes Go Viral After Grimsby Town Knock Red Devils Out of Carabao Cup 2025-26.

Manchester United vs Burnley Match Details

Match Manchester United vs Burnley Date Saturday, August 30 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Old Trafford Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Manchester United vs Burnley, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United will lock horns with Burnley in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, August 30. The Manchester United vs Burnley match is set to be played at Old Trafford and it begins at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Burnley, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Manchester United vs Burnley live telecast viewing option is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Man United vs Burnley online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Burnley, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Manchester United vs Burnley Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Manchester United are under pressure and fans can expect them to bounce back and end their wait for a maiden win of the 2025-26 season.

