Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: In a landmark collaborative effort toward inclusive mobility, the Government of Maharashtra, Michelin Tyres, FUPRO, and Tarq Foundation have jointly launched the Precision Mobility Health Camp for Persons with Locomotive Disabilities. The initiative enables scientific hand and foot measurements to design custom-fit mobility aids advancing not only physical movement, but also greater independence, participation, and everyday dignity.

Recognised nationally after its appearance on Shark Tank India, FUPRO is leading innovation in adaptive mobility solutions designed for underserved communities. This camp marks a significant expansion of their mission of bringing high-quality, personalized mobility support directly to individuals who need it most.

Speaking at the launch, Hon. Minister Shri Chandrakant Patil Ji, Minister of Higher & Technical Education, Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Maharashtra & MLA, Kothrud Constituency, emphasised the inclusive vision behind the initiative:

"Maharashtra is committed to building a state where innovation reduces barriers. This health camp is a promise that every citizen, regardless of ability, has the right to dignity, opportunity, and mobility."

Nimish Mehra, Co-Founder, FUPRO Innovation Pvt. Ltd., shared the personal roots of this effort:

"FUPRO was born from a very real, emotional place in my own life. I've seen what limited mobility can mean -- not just physically, but emotionally and socially. Mobility is not a device; it is dignity, it is freedom. This health camp brings solutions built for people, not just around them."

Pune Municipal Commissioner, Shri Naval Kishore Ram Ji, highlighted the role of governance and empathy:

"True development is not measured by infrastructure alone, but by how we care for people who need greater support. Empathy must guide every policy, every system, and every partnership like the one we see here today."

Lakshana Asthana, Founding Partner, Tarq Foundation, shared the collective vision behind the platform:

"People are not defined by what they lack, but by the opportunities we help unlock. This initiative is a step towards a future where accessible mobility is not a privilege, but a right. With the Government of Maharashtra, Michelin, and FUPRO, we're building an ecosystem that places dignity and personhood at the center of design."

The Precision Mobility Health Camp serves as the foundational step toward building a statewide mobility accessibility ecosystem. Key components of the initiative include:

* Structured mobility assessments

* Individualized hand and foot measurements

* Design of custom-fit mobility aids to enhance daily movement

By aligning government vision, corporate innovation, technological design, and community mobilisation, the initiative presents a scalable model for inclusion that can be replicated across India.

About Fupro Innovation Pvt. Ltd.

Fupro Innovation Pvt. Ltd. is a leading Indian developer and manufacturer of high-tech prosthetics and assistive devices. The company specialises in designing custom, affordable, and durable prosthetic limbs and mobility aids for persons with locomotive disabilities. Fupro combines engineering, design, and a deep understanding of user needs to deliver solutions that restore mobility, dignity, and independence. Their commitment to innovation and social impact has earned them wide recognition, including media visibility after their feature on Shark Tank India.

About Tarq Foundation

Tarq Foundation, a pioneer in Corporate Social Returns, is India's first not-for-profit engineered to deliver impact with speed, precision, and scale. They architect social returns using systems thinking, agile execution, and compliance-first design, turning corporate intent into measurable outcomes for businesses and communities.With a focus on measurable results, Tarq Foundation creates tangible returns for stakeholders, ensuring lasting social impact.

