The sudden postponement of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding has sparked a storm of online rumours and one name caught in the middle of it all is Mary D’Costa. Over the past week, social media has been flooded with screenshots of alleged “flirty chats” between Mary and Palash, leading to a swirl of unverified claims, harsh trolling, and widespread speculation. Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Wedding Postponed Indefinitely After Her Father Shrinivas Suffers Heart Attack.

Mary D’Costa Denies Cheating Rumours

However, Mary has now come forward publicly to set the record straight and share her side of the story. Taking to Instagram, Mary clarified that the viral screenshots said to have originated from Reddit were being taken out of context and spread with malicious intent. She firmly denied any personal involvement with Palash Muchhal, calling the cheating allegations “baseless and fabricated.” “The exchange of chats happened between 29 April and 30 May 2025, so the contact lasted for only one month. I want to make it absolutely clear that I never met him and I never got involved with him in any way,” Mary wrote in her note. ‘Smriti and Palash’s Wedding Has Been Put on Hold’: Palak Muchhal Breaks Silence After Brother Palash and Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Postponed Amid Family Health Emergency (View Post)

Mary D’Costa Says She’s Not the Choreographer

Addressing questions about the timing of her response, she said that she had already spoken about the issue earlier, long before the story caught public attention. “People have been asking, ‘Why speak about this now?’ The truth is, I actually exposed him back in July, but no one really knew who he was at that time, so it went unnoticed,” she explained. Mary also clarified that she is not the choreographer people have been linking her to online, nor is she “the person he cheated with,” as some viral posts claim. “There’s also been a lot of confusion about who I am. I want to clarify, I am not the choreographer, and I am not the person he cheated with,” she reiterated, expressing frustration over how misinformation has blurred facts. The influencer revealed that she has been receiving trolling and abusive messages since her name began trending, saying the situation has taken an emotional toll. She requested privacy and urged people not to circulate her pictures or spread unverified claims.

Wedding Postponement Sparks Speculation

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were set to marry on November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra. Pre-wedding festivities like the sangeet and Haldi had already begun when the celebrations were abruptly halted after Smriti’s father reportedly suffered a heart-related health emergency. The family decided to postpone the wedding, but online speculation quickly spiralled, especially after Smriti deleted her engagement and pre-wedding posts from Instagram. Even close friends, including cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, quietly removed their posts from the festivities. Around the same time, Palash was reportedly admitted to a Mumbai hospital due to exhaustion and stress, further fuelling rumours about what might have gone wrong.

Family’s Appeal for Privacy

As speculation mounted, Palash’s cousin Neeti Tak came to his defence, urging people to stop spreading unverified claims. “Palash is going through a critical condition today; you all should not judge Palash as wrong without knowing the truth,” she wrote on Instagram. She added a note on the dangers of misinformation, saying, “Technology today has come much ahead of humans, that is why people should not judge Palash in the face of rumours… pray for him.” Smriti Mandhana Marriage Date: When Is Team India Women’s Cricket Star Getting Married To Palash Muchhal?

Mary D’Costa Urges Privacy

While social media continues to buzz with theories, none of the claims or alleged screenshots have been verified. Both families have maintained silence, and Mary D’Costa has made it clear she has no connection to the cheating rumours and has requested everyone to stop sharing her pictures or abusive messages. The truth, it seems, remains buried under the noise of speculation and for now, all parties are asking for privacy and respect amid a deeply personal matter.

