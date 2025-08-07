BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 7: In a powerful display of community, creativity and grassroots innovation, KRAFTON India has launched 'Beyond Battlegrounds', a digital storytelling initiative that brings to life the soul of Indian gaming through the eyes and dreams of its most passionate BGMI fans. Leading this movement is the extraordinary journey of Karan Kargwal, a 28-year-old railway technician from the desert town of Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan- who, against all odds, built a fully functional, full-scale replica of the iconic BGMI buggy atop the roof of his modest home.

Also Read | Donald Trump Tariffs List for All Countries: From India and China to Pakistan, See Which Countries Face the Highest and Lowest Tariffs.

Armed with nothing but scrap metal, salvaged parts, an engine from his old motorcycle, welding tools, and a phone camera, Karan spent countless weekends under the sweltering desert sun, fabricating a real-world tribute to his favourite in-game vehicle. With no formal training in engineering or design, and working full-time at Indian Railways, he reverse-engineered the buggy from gameplay screenshots and 3D models - fuelled only by sheer determination, love for the game and support from his family.

"I used to play BGMI after work to unwind, never thinking it could one day inspire me to build something so real. But somewhere between the game and the grind, an idea took hold- and I couldn't let it go. This buggy is more than just metal and wheels- it's proof that when passion meets purpose, even the most unexpected dreams can come alive. I'm grateful to my family, my followers, and to BGMI for turning this small-town build into a national story," said Karan Kargwal.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash Probe Ongoing, DGCA Conducted 146 Audits of Major Airlines This Year, MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol Tells Lok Sabha.

As his Instagram reels documenting the build caught fire, over 220,000 followers - with 95% of them from Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities - rallied behind his ambition. Moved by the outpouring of community love, BGMI stepped in to power his vision to the finish line, marking the beginning of Beyond Battlegrounds - a larger effort to spotlight creators who are transforming gaming inspiration into real-world expressions of passion and identity.

"Gaming in India is no longer a niche - it's a movement led by creators from the heart of small-town India," said Saurabh Shah, Head of People Operations, KRAFTON India. "At KRAFTON, we're not just witnessing this shift - we're backing it. With Beyond Battlegrounds, we're championing everyday gamers who are turning passion into purpose, and gameplay into real-world impact. Karan's buggy isn't just a build- it's a symbol of how gaming is fuelling ambition, creativity, and identity in places the world rarely looks."

The result is a short film that captures the grit, emotion, and community behind one of India's most unique gaming-led innovations. It is now live on BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages. The campaign aligns with KRAFTON's long-term vision of building an inclusive, decentralized gaming ecosystem where grassroots creators can thrive.

Watch the full film (Instagram | YouTube) and discover how one gamer turned a weekend passion into India's most talked-about BGMI buggy build.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)