New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI/SRV): The launch of the cryptocurrency coin A4R Fitness Lifestyle was a success! The new coin quickly gained popularity and will soon be traded on major exchanges.

The A4R coin is a new type of cryptocurrency created to help people invest in the future of their health.

The A4R users will have access to a web portal and a mobile app for counting the distance they have travelled by walking, running, riding a bicycle, or any other exercise.

The app will keep track of the user's progress, and award points for every mile ran or walked. Earned points can then be redeemed for prizes, such as discounts on merchandise or shopping online, or free entry into events.

"A4R enables everyday people to monetize their lives with move2earn and use earned coins to buy their useful daily merchandise by shopping online. But this is just the beginning," quoted Amod Desai, founder of A4R.

The coin minted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain uses the A4R team's developed proof-of-exercise algorithm to mint new coins.

The A4R coin has a total supply of 100 Billion coins, and the team plans to use a portion of the cash to fund the development of the A4R platform. The A4R platform will be a decentralized application platform that will allow developers to build decentralized applications.

The A4R team is composed of experienced developers, and they have already created a working prototype of the A4R Health and Fitness platform.

The team is now working on finishing the platform's development, and they plan to launch it in phases this year and beyond. Visit the website www.a4r.io/token for details on tokenomics, project milestones, and revenue generation model.

The A4R team is planning to launch a marketing campaign to promote the coin, and they are also working on building partnerships with other cryptocurrency projects.

A4R's Partnership Manager, Rich Wharton, quoted - "Growing A4R community and allowing their participation to build an "ARMY" of health-conscious members will be the main goal of our marketing campaign."

Amod Desai further elaborated, "The A4R community will be from different world regions, with members from various countries and backgrounds. The community will work together to create an "army" of individuals who can help spread the message of A4R Fitness Lifestyle and support the cause."

The A4R Fitness Lifestyle is giving free coins to anyone who joins us! to enter to perform the eight activities listed in the campaign. So, all you need to do is click this link, and you'll receive your free coins.

The team is excited to offer this opportunity to everyone who wants to join the A4R community. With the help of users, the A4R team continues to grow and provide an even better experience for everyone.

Free Giveaway - https://giv.gg/a4rtoken-airdrop | For more information log into - Www.a4r.io

