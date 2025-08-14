VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 14: The introduction of the Aadhar card got a major push by the Government of India to bring in digitization--the digitizing drive aimed to include all citizens of India in a digital network. The drive to attribute an Aadhaar to every citizen of India was given to the UIDAI, or the Unique Identification Authority of India. The UIDAI is responsible for registering Aadhar cards for all citizens and ensuring that corrections of false information or the issuance of duplicate cards happen with ease. In this blog post, you will learn all about Aadhar, right from the biometric signs included in it to the services that require an Aadhar card in India.

What Is The Aadhaar?

The Aadhar card is a solid foundation on which India's digital push rests. Before the existence of the card, the process of identifying the beneficiaries of various government schemes and programs was fragmented. The PAN card is required for filing income tax, whereas the ration card is required for obtaining subsidized food products. However, the advent of the Aadhar card has ended that fragmentation in the system.

As stated earlier, Aadhar is a unique identification system for Indians. The identity is unique, meaning that no two individuals can have the same Aadhar card number. The number on the card is an alphanumeric code and has twelve digits. This means that the numbers from zero to nine and the letters from A to Z are combined randomly to create unique codes consisting of twelve characters. Moreover, the Aadhar card uses biometric verification for cardholders and citizens can always use Download Aadhaar to get an updated digital version of their card from the UIDAI website.

The Biometric Indicators Used In The Aadhar Card

The Aadhar card uses three biometric indicators, namely the iris of the eye, the fingerprints of the ten fingers, and the facial scan or photograph of the person without spectacles.

The Purpose Behind The Launch Of The Card

Today, the Aadhar card is essential for obtaining an LPG cylinder, getting subsidized kerosene from the public distribution store, or acquiring a SIM card for your new mobile phone. However, most people do not understand the core purpose for which the unique identification card was launched.

Reducing Corruption

The Government of India subsidizes key necessities of life to make them affordable for all. Because of rampant corruption, many of these subsidized products would not reach the needy. The existence of fake ration cards ensured that tons of free oil and edibles were siphoned off and sold at high market rates.

Now, with the existence of the Aadhar card, only the beneficiary who passes the biometric verification linked to the Aadhar gets the subsidized product. Likewise, even the wages for the minimum employment scheme, MGNREGA, did not reach the actual beneficiaries before the existence of the Aadhar card. However, with the Aadhar cards linked to the bank accounts of MGNREGA beneficiaries, people can receive their salaries directly in their bank accounts. Thus, the chances of funds being misappropriated during salary payments do not exist.

Ease Of Portability

The Aadhar card is easily portable, and this is a major relief for migrant workers. Migrant workers faced severe problems during the pandemic-induced lockdown, as they were stuck in non-native places for months without subsidized rations. However, with the Aadhar card, portability is simple, and cardholders receive benefits all over India.

Is Aadhar A Proof Of Citizenship?

Many people mistake the Aadhar card for proof of citizenship. Therefore, it is critical to note that the Aadhar card is not proof of citizenship. The Aadhar card can be issued to any person who has resided for a minimum of 182 days in India in the last year and applies for the card via the UIDAI.

How The Aadhar-Based System Works

Now that you have learned about the utility behind the launch of the unique identity card, here is how the Aadhar card-based distribution of benefits happens. If you do not have an Aadhar card, here are the steps that you must follow:

Finding An Aadhar Enrollment Center

Aadhar enrollment centers are organized according to a predetermined schedule, where you can go and get enrolled. You must carry other proofs, such as your voter ID card. Additionally, you need to get yourself photographed by their photographer for face verification. To find an enrollment center near you, visit the UIDAI website https://uidai.gov.in/ and check for enrollment centers. You can search by your local state, district, or even down to the sub-district level. Alternatively, you can call the UIDAI helpline at 1947 to find a suitable enrollment center.

Verification Process

The UIDAI will verify the uniqueness of your data to ensure that there are no duplicates.

Issuing The Card

It usually takes about ninety days to receive the new Aadhar card. The card is sent to the postal address you submitted. If you wish, you can also download an online copy of the card via the UIDAI website. On the website, you can download by using your enrollment number or virtual ID. Complete the verification process using OTP and download the card.

Using The Card

Every time you want to use the Aadhar card, carry the card with you and get a biometric verification done at the same time. For instance, if you want a kilo of subsidized rice from a public distribution center, submit your Aadhar card and have your fingerprint verified using the scanner at the center.

The Large-Scale Adoption Of The Unique Identity Card

The adoption and implementation of the Aadhar card was a massive drive. The initiative was received well, given the utility of the card, and there was a major push by the government toward the digitization of public services.

Here are some data points to show the scale of Aadhaar adoption. As of 2025, data suggests that 1.3 billion Aadhar cards have been issued, and the authentication requests to the UIDAI exceed seventy million per day.

Final Words

It is needless to say that the Aadhar card has made the lives of citizens easier, as they do not have to maintain and keep track of multiple identity cards. Moreover, Aadhar has helped solve long-standing issues of corruption and ensured that subsidized public goods reach the intended sections of the population. The card combines three biometric indicators: iris scans, all ten fingerprints, and a facial photograph with demographic details. Hence, the Aadhar ensures that no two people share the same identity. With time, as adoption increases, the lives of the public will become easier, and the distribution of public goods is expected to be all the more streamlined.

