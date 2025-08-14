The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 trade window is currently going on, and many franchises will look to strengthen their squad ahead of the mini-auction. With the IPL 2026 trade window open, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has become a hot topic. A fresh report has emerged that the inaugural champions – RR – are reportedly moving ahead with Samson's trade, with the franchise's lead owner, Manoj Badale, being heavily involved. IPL 2026 Trade Window: Sanju Samson Hands in Transfer Request As Tensions Spark Between Rajasthan Royals and Star Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter: Report.

The 2008 champions have decided to let go of their premier player. However, instead of releasing Samson, the Royals are looking for a trade to replace the star wicketkeeper-batter. According to Cricbuzz, Rajasthan Royals' lead owner Manoj Badale has been involved with multiple IPL franchises for Sanju Samson. The report further added that potential trade talks have taken place with the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

It has been learnt that the Royals have asked for either Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad. Even Shivam Dube's name was also thrown in the middle, but the Super Kings are not ready to entertain any potential trade. According to Cricbuzz, there is no official confirmation about Sanju Samson's name in the next IPL auction.

With trade talks going on with multiple IPL teams, it is expected that one franchise will pick the Indian star. Earlier, it had been reported that the Rajasthan Royals captain had made a formal request to be traded or released into the auction. IPL 2026 Trade Window: Ravi Ashwin Likely To Part Ways With Chennai Super Kings, Says Report.

The reported difference between him and the RR grew after Samson disagreed with the Royals when they released England star Jos Buttler. It was something Samson found the most challenging to deal with. Recently, in a podcast with Ravichandran Ashwin, Samson praised 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and also said that the Rajasthan Royals setup means the world to him.

Samson is one of the best players in the white-ball format. His experience will surely help other franchises in the IPL. He can also provide a captaincy option to any IPL team, which adds more advantage. It is yet to be seen what happens next to Samson's future with the Rajasthan Royals.

