VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 20: Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd, a leading name in cosmetic dermatology and medical aesthetics, headquartered in Mumbai announces its SME IPO on NSE Emerge. Under the leadership of Founder & MD Mr. Dilip Meswani and CEO Dr. Rahul Sawakhande and together bringing over 3 decades of experience the company has built a strong portfolio of 150+ SKUs, including in-house brands and exclusive international tie-ups with global leaders like Innoaesthetics, Theraderm, Croma-Pharma, and Medytox. Backed by strong doctor-led demand, nationwide distribution, and a training-driven engagement model.

Also Read | Air India Cancels 8 Domestic and International Flights, Cites Maintenance and Operational Reasons; Check Full List Here.

Company offers a diverse portfolio of cosmetic products and devices under both our own and imported brands from countries like South Korea, Spain, Italy, and Austria. Operating exclusively through B2B channels, we cater to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and aesthetic physicians. Our core focus remains on aesthetic products, which form the majority of our revenue.

Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd IPO has announced its plan to go public with is Initial Public Offering (IPO) opening on 20th June 2025, aiming to raise of 27 Cr (upper band) with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform. The issue is of 37,50,400 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each.

Also Read | YouTube Shorts: Google To Soon Introduce Improvements to Shorts Creation With Integration of Veo 3 AI Video Generation Tool.

Equity Share Allocation

Issue Size (Fresh Issue): 37,50,400 Shares

Market Maker Quota: 1,88,800 Shares

QIB Quota (Including Anchor Portion): 17,79,200 Shares

Non-Retail Quota: 5,34,400 Shares

Retail Quota: 12,48,000Shares

Price Band: ₹68 to ₹ 72

Lot Size: 1600 Shares

IPO Size (At cap price): ₹ 27 Crores

Pre-Issue No. of Shares: 1,04,22,416shares

Post-Issue No. of Shares: 1,41,72,816 Shares

Issue Open for Anchor: 19th June 2025

Issue Opens on: 20th June 2025

Issue Closes on: 24th June 2025

Listing Date: 27th June 2025

The net proceeds from the Issue are set to be utilized primarily for Funding working capital requirements of our Company aggregating to ₹20.35 Crores & balance for General Corporate Purposes.

The Lead Manager to the Issue is Indorient Financial Services Limited. The Registrar to the Issue is Bigshare Services Private Limited and Market Maker is Alacrity Securities Limited

Key Business Highlights:

* 5,000+ Medical Practitioners Served

* 20,000+ Brands Floated (Own + Imported)

* 150+ Product SKUs | 37 Device SKUs

* 532K+ Units Sold

* 125+ Sales Executives

* Promoter with 24+ years of experience in medical cosmetic

Financials

For the years ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, our Company has earned revenue from operations of ₹ 6,158.28 Lakhs, ₹ 4,611.10 Lakhs, ₹ 3,278.46 Lakhs respectively. Our Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA") for the year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, were ₹ 973.69 Lakhs, ₹ 499.89 Lakhs, ₹ 352.86 Lakhs respectively.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)