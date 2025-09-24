Aavas Financiers Enters Tamil Nadu with 9 New Branches on the Auspicious Occasion of Navratri

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 24: Building on its successful foray into Karnataka and in line with their focused contiguous expansion strategy, Aavas Financiers Limited today announced its entry into Tamil Nadu with the launch of nine new branches across the state. Timed with the festive beginning of Navratri, the expansion underscores Aavas' commitment to enabling affordable homeownership and inclusive growth in South India.

The new branches are located in Vellore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Karur, Erode, Tambaram (Chennai), Coimbatore North, Hosur, and Kancheepuram.

"Owning a home is where dignity, security, and aspiration come together. Launching in Tamil Nadu during Navratri is symbolic--of new beginnings and steadfast progress," said Sachinder Bhinder, Managing Director & CEO, Aavas Financiers Ltd. "At Aavas, home financing is a means to a greater beginning: empowering families, uplifting communities, and advancing inclusive growth. Our work is grounded in the belief that every individual deserves the dignity and security of a home. Each loan we disburse is a step toward that vision. This deep sense of purpose drives our strategy, inspires our people, and defines who we are--from kolam to key. Our slogan is 'Sapne Aapke, Saath Hamaara'."

With these nine branches, Aavas will deploy its phygital (physical + digital) model deeper into high-potential markets--combining strong on-ground presence with paper-light onboarding, doorstep KYC, and transparent, app-based tracking for customers.

Customer Offerings in Tamil Nadu

* Home Purchase & Construction Loans (first-time and repeat buyers)

* Home Improvement & Extension Loans

* Balance Transfer + Top-Up solutions for better affordability

* Entrepreneur-friendly assessments for self-employed customers, including informal income documentation

* End-to-end assistance in Tamil and English, doorstep KYC support, and digital application tracking via the Aavas Loan - Home & MSME Loan app

Community & Employment Commitment

Aavas will prioritize local hiring, financial literacy camps, and community outreach in each branch market, reinforcing its long-term commitment to responsible lending and customer education.

For more information, please visit http://www.aavas.in/ or to locate your nearest branch, please visit the Aavas Financiers website or download the Aavas Loan - Home & MSME Loan app on Google Play.

To View the Video, Click on the Link Below:

Aavas Financiers enters Tamil Nadu with 9 branches!

