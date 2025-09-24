Filmmaker Mohit Suri, best known for helming fan favourite movies like Kalyug, Raaz, Awarapan, Murder 2, Half Girlfriend and Aashiqui 2, made a stellar comeback with his latest directorial, Saiyaara. The YRF-backed romantic musical marked the big screen debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda and scripted history at the box office, becoming one of the biggest films of Indian cinema in 2025. As fans eagerly await more updates from the team's upcoming project, a latest report suggests that Mohit Suri and the production giants are set to reunite for another love story. ‘Shakti Shalini’: After Breakout Role in ‘Saiyaara’, Aneet Padda Joins Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s New Film? Dinesh Vijan Clarifies Casting Rumours (View Post).

Mohit Suri and YRF Working on New Romantic Film?

After the grand success of Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, filmmaker Mohit Suri is now preparing for his next, a love story with Yash Raj Films. According to a report in Pinkvilla, "After the historic success of Saiyaara, Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films are reuniting for the second time. Mohit was flooded with offers from all across the industry, with producers willing to splurge pay cheques of unheard amounts. However, Mohit and YRF are continuing their creative partnership, capitalising on the success of Saiyaara."

Mohit Suri’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

The source added that the new film will be a romantic film "exploring a brand new world in the genre." Similar to Saiyaara, the yet-to-be-titled project will be bankrolled by Akshaye Wishwani as producer and will be presented by the Yash Raj Films banner.

Central Plot Finalised?

According to the report, the central plot of the film has already been finalised. Mohit Suri, along with a team of writers, will now start working to develop it into a screenplay. The source added, "Mohit Suri and YRF are committed to recreating magic on the big screen. Like Saiyaar, Mohit Suri will again make this a musical saga. ‘Saiyaara’ Actor Ahaan Panday Enjoys Playtime With New Furry Friend in Scenic Snowy Landscape (View Pics).

Movie To Go on Floors in 2026

The casting process for the project will start once the first draft is finalised. The Mohit Suri directorial is expected to go on floors in mid-2026, with the casting process starting early next year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2025 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).