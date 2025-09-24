New Delhi, September 24: Google is taking its Gemini AI assistant a step further by introducing support for mobile gaming on Android. Instead of switching apps or searching online, players will soon be able to get in-game guidance from Gemini. The new feature will likely help Android gamers to progress smoothly with hints and strategies without interruptions. The rollout will begin gradually and will initially support select games.

The expansion of Gemini AI on Android follows the earlier release of AI-powered tools for the Pixel 10 series. Users can expect a built-in gaming coach powered by Gemini AI, giving players tips and tricks as the game progresses. The integration aims to make the gaming experience more engaging. Google DeepMind has been exploring AI agents across different domains, including gaming, and has since partnered with Google Play to make Sidekick more useful for gamers. Google Rolls Out Gemini AI-Powered 'Conversational Editing' in Google Photos, Lets Users Edit Images By Asking.

Google is pushing its AI efforts into gaming with the introduction of "Play Games Sidekick." It is a new in-game assistant to support players while they play games downloaded from the Google Play Store. In a blog post, Google said, Sidekick curates and organizes relevant gaming info, and provides direct access to Gemini Live for real-time guidance, so you can stay in the game." Qwen3-VL: Alibaba’s Qwen Unveils ‘Most Powerful’ Vision-Language Model With Key Breakthroughs, Exceeds Gemini 2.5 Pro in Visual Perception Benchmarks; Check Details.

Sidekick uses Gemini Live’s screen-sharing technology to understand what is happening in your game and will provide AI-driven guidance. Players will receive verbal tips, strategies, and support within the gameplay to improve performance without interruption. Google said, "We’ve been having a lot of fun testing out Gemini as a helpful coach, as we continue to improve response quality in an array of games." Users can ask for real-time conversational assistance from Gemini, eliminating the need to leave the game for tutorials or walkthroughs. Users will soon be able to experience Sidekick in select games over the coming months.

