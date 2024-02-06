BusinessWire India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 6: Aavas Financiers Ltd., a leading home loan company, proudly powered the AU Jaipur Marathon held on February 4th, 2024, as part of its commitment to promoting health, well-being, and community bonding. The event was a testament to Aavas Financiers' dedication to fostering a holistic approach to happiness, encompassing the mind, body, and soul.

The AU Jaipur Marathon, powered by Aavas Financiers, brought together thousands of enthusiastic participants, ranging from avid runners to first-time marathoners, creating a vibrant atmosphere of camaraderie and unity. The event not only showcased the spirit of athleticism but also underscored the importance of overall wellness in our lives. Aavas Financiers believes in supporting initiatives that go beyond financial well-being, extending our commitment to the health and happiness of the communities we serve. The AU Jaipur Marathon served as a platform to encourage a healthy lifestyle and build a stronger sense of community. Sachinder Bhinder, MD & CEO of Aavas Financiers Ltd., shared his thoughts on the event, saying, "At Aavas, we believe in a holistic approach to life, where physical health, mental well-being, and community bonds are integral. The Jaipur Marathon is a celebration of these values, and we are proud to be a part of an event that promotes a healthier and happier way of living." The marathon featured various categories, including 42 KM, 21 KM, Aavas 10 K, and 5 KM marathons, and a 6 KM dream run, providing opportunities for participants of all fitness levels to join in the festivities. The route showcased the iconic landmarks of Jaipur, adding to the overall experience of the event. Aavas Financiers expresses gratitude to the participants, volunteers, and organizers for making the Jaipur Marathon a resounding success. We remain committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to the holistic well-being of individuals and communities.

