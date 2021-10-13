New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI/Abgus): Akhil Bhartiya Gramin Uthan Samiti's inception is an inspiring story in itself. Having educated from India's top institutions (Delhi University & XLRI), Rajesh Verma Founder and Chief Functionary, ABGUS has an experience of more than 3 decades. After working directly with rural and urban communities as well as in designing and implementing large-scale partnerships with national & international organizations, he decided to work towards larger social missions. Their missions are to make sure sustainable participation & access to legislated rights to marginalized & vulnerable communities and provide them equitable opportunities to progress with the rest of the countryman.

In 1987, the team of ABGUS (www.abgus.org) began to actively support and transform the lives of underprivileged and vulnerable communities. To set itself apart as a compassionate and driven social impact organization, it has worked as catalyst change agent for integrated rural & holistic development. ABGUS has so far rejuvenated 17 village water bodies and provided safe drinking water with Community-RO Plants in 12 villages of Haryana & Rajasthan partnering with United Breweries Limited & other stakeholders. ABGUS has set up a Waste Water Treatment Plant in cooperation with HUL at Patiala and aimed to recycle around 40 KL of wastewater per day and reuse it for irrigation & groundwater recharge along with rainwater harvesting.

Also Read | ICSI CS Foundation Result 2021 Declared; Candidates Can Check The Result At icsi.edu.

Over the years, ABGUS's work & team has expanded and so it has scaled up its impact operations, projects which include natural resource management, skill development, and vocational training, child protection, participation & development, quality education, improved learning outcome, reproductive health & rights, menstrual hygiene management, community health, women empowerment, Self-Help groups, along-side building capacities of community-based organizations & leaders for sustainable community development, partnering with various CSR entities, national & international organizations from 1997-2021.

Today ABGUS has impacted the lives of around 6 Lakh vulnerable people, through its programs & services and helped 63,000 students to get education under the Right to Education Act.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Girl Alleges Rape by Father, SP and BSP Leaders in Lalitpur; 28 Accused Booked.

ABGUS's efforts have empowered hundreds of thousands of deprived, excluded & vulnerable fellow Indians to develop entrepreneurial mindsets and independent thinking and decision-making towards sustainable development that aims at the equal participation of people from all walks of life.

This story is provided by Abgus. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Abgus)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)